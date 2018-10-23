Unison: Extra Funding For Essex NHS Not Enough

23 October 2018, 15:16 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 16:11

hospital generic

Unison says £5.9 million worth of government funding to help the NHS in Essex cope with winter pressures, is not enough.

The money is intended to help patients home get quicker and free up hospital beds.

But Matt Egan from Unison told Heart "We'd like to see, sort of, similar levels of investment that the NHS is receiving, rather than hundreds of millions of pounds - we're looking at billion of pounds extra so that more people who need care can actually receive the care they need."

"Any extra money is obviously welcome, but we know there are 1.5 million people who need care services in the country that currently don't have any access to them; because councils just don't have enough money to provide the care they need."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Up to parties to make TV election debates happen, government says

News

The Segestria Florentina spider species is not native to the UK

Somerset family terrorised by thousands of nocturnal spiders who have set up home in their walls... and just won't die

Theresa May will face Tory critics at showdown meeting

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News