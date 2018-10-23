Unison: Extra Funding For Essex NHS Not Enough

Unison says £5.9 million worth of government funding to help the NHS in Essex cope with winter pressures, is not enough.

The money is intended to help patients home get quicker and free up hospital beds.



But Matt Egan from Unison told Heart "We'd like to see, sort of, similar levels of investment that the NHS is receiving, rather than hundreds of millions of pounds - we're looking at billion of pounds extra so that more people who need care can actually receive the care they need."



"Any extra money is obviously welcome, but we know there are 1.5 million people who need care services in the country that currently don't have any access to them; because councils just don't have enough money to provide the care they need."