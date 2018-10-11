Woman Dies Following Crash In Tilbury 5 Months Ago

A woman who was injured during a road traffic collision in East Tilbury has died in hospital.

A car was in collision with the 65-year-old pedestrian and an 11-year-old girl in Coronation Avenue on May 16th.

The 65-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and died in hospital in the early hours of today.

The child also suffered serious injuries and is recovering at home.

On June 22nd at Basildon Crown Court, Liam Jones-Bell, 25, of Markhams Close, Laindon, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, aggravated vehicle taking, drink-driving, driving while unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced to a total of three years and four months in jail and banned from driving for eight years and eight months.

A forensic post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the woman’s cause of death.

Depending on these results, officers will then seek guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service as to whether or not further charges are suitable.