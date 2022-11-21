12 days of Christmas at Hughenden dates revealed

21 November 2022, 00:01

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden
12 days of Christmas at Hughenden. Picture: Hughenden

What you need to know about the 12 days if Christmas at Hughenden…

With Christmas right around the corner, why not escape to a winter fairytale.

This year, enchanting scenes from the 12 days of Christmas are brought to life in the garden, stableyard and manor at Hughenden.

Plan your visit to the 12 days of Christmas at Hughenden

Witness seven swans a-swimming on a cascade of blue baubles on the parterre and step through five giant gold rings into the fairy-lit manor.

You'll also be able to sip scented hot chocolate or mulled cider at the pop-up milk-bar in the stableyard, surrounded by pearly baubles and festoon bottle lights.

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden
12 days of Christmas at Hughenden. Picture: National Trust

For the kids, there are immersive storytelling sessions for pre-schoolers mid-week and for older children at weekends and holidays.

Make sure you set a date to meet family and friends at Hughenden to experience this incredible fairy-tale Christmas setting and make lasting memories.

Essential info to plan your visit…

The event is running from 21st November 2022 – 2nd January 2023 at Hughenden Manor.

Find out more including admission details at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hughenden.

