12 days of Christmas at Hughenden dates revealed

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden. Picture: Hughenden

What you need to know about the 12 days if Christmas at Hughenden…

With Christmas right around the corner, why not escape to a winter fairytale.

This year, enchanting scenes from the 12 days of Christmas are brought to life in the garden, stableyard and manor at Hughenden.

Witness seven swans a-swimming on a cascade of blue baubles on the parterre and step through five giant gold rings into the fairy-lit manor.

You'll also be able to sip scented hot chocolate or mulled cider at the pop-up milk-bar in the stableyard, surrounded by pearly baubles and festoon bottle lights.

12 days of Christmas at Hughenden. Picture: National Trust

For the kids, there are immersive storytelling sessions for pre-schoolers mid-week and for older children at weekends and holidays.

Make sure you set a date to meet family and friends at Hughenden to experience this incredible fairy-tale Christmas setting and make lasting memories.

Essential info to plan your visit…

The event is running from 21st November 2022 – 2nd January 2023 at Hughenden Manor.

Find out more including admission details at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hughenden.