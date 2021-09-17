ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022: Martin Fry performs The Lexicon of Love album in full and sings more hits

Martin Fry will sing all your favourite ABC hits - it' an experience you won't want to miss. Picture: ABC

Celebrate the timelessness of ABC's iconic album The Lexicon of Love by hearing it performed in full, 40 years after its release.

It doesn't matter if you remember the slick suits, brave hair and bold blusher of the 1980s' new wave synth movement, or just wish you were born decades earlier to experience it - because forty years later one of the genre's most iconic bands is heading on tour.

ABC's The Lexicon of Love remains one of the most celebrated and iconic LPs ever released by a British group, so don't miss your chance to hear it performed in full by the Sheffield band's inimitable singer Martin Fry.

Released on June 21 1982, The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release, and gave the world Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.

Fans will get to hear all of these 80s anthems as Martin takes to the stage backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Conducted by Anne Dudley. They will also perform their other greatest hits.

Hear ABC's iconic hits in some of the UK's nicest venues. Picture: ABC

ABC fronted by Martin Fry were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.

To date ABC have released 9 studio albums: ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ (’82), ‘Beauty Stab’ (’83), ‘How To Be A Zillionaire’ (’85), ‘Alphabet City’ (’87), ‘Up’ (’89), ‘Abracadabra’ (’91), ‘Skyscraping’ (’97) and ‘Traffic’ (’08), and in 2018, 36 years since the release of their landmark debut album ABC returned with “The Lexicon Of Love II’ which immediately entered into the top 5.

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022 UK dates

Don't miss your chance to see Lexicon of Love performed in its entirety. Picture: SJM

Friday 17 June - Oxford New Theatre

Saturday 18 June - Bath Forum

Monday 20 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 21 June - Sheffield City Hall

Thursday 23 June - London Royal Albert Hall

Friday 24 June - Newcastle City Hall

Saturday 25 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Monday 27 June - Liverpool Philharmonic

Tuesday 28 June - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thursday 30 June - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets go onsale Friday 17th September at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

VIP Packages are also available https://sjm-vip.com/

The Lexicon of Love tracklisting