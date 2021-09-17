ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022: Martin Fry performs The Lexicon of Love album in full and sings more hits
17 September 2021, 00:02
Celebrate the timelessness of ABC's iconic album The Lexicon of Love by hearing it performed in full, 40 years after its release.
It doesn't matter if you remember the slick suits, brave hair and bold blusher of the 1980s' new wave synth movement, or just wish you were born decades earlier to experience it - because forty years later one of the genre's most iconic bands is heading on tour.
ABC's The Lexicon of Love remains one of the most celebrated and iconic LPs ever released by a British group, so don't miss your chance to hear it performed in full by the Sheffield band's inimitable singer Martin Fry.
Released on June 21 1982, The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release, and gave the world Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.
Fans will get to hear all of these 80s anthems as Martin takes to the stage backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Conducted by Anne Dudley. They will also perform their other greatest hits.
ABC fronted by Martin Fry were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.
To date ABC have released 9 studio albums: ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ (’82), ‘Beauty Stab’ (’83), ‘How To Be A Zillionaire’ (’85), ‘Alphabet City’ (’87), ‘Up’ (’89), ‘Abracadabra’ (’91), ‘Skyscraping’ (’97) and ‘Traffic’ (’08), and in 2018, 36 years since the release of their landmark debut album ABC returned with “The Lexicon Of Love II’ which immediately entered into the top 5.
ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022 UK dates
- Friday 17 June - Oxford New Theatre
- Saturday 18 June - Bath Forum
- Monday 20 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Tuesday 21 June - Sheffield City Hall
- Thursday 23 June - London Royal Albert Hall
- Friday 24 June - Newcastle City Hall
- Saturday 25 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Monday 27 June - Liverpool Philharmonic
- Tuesday 28 June - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- Thursday 30 June - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tickets go onsale Friday 17th September at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
VIP Packages are also available https://sjm-vip.com/
The Lexicon of Love tracklisting
- Show Me
- Poison Arrow
- Many Happy Returns
- Tears Are Not Enough
- Valentine's Day
- The Look of Love" (Part One)
- Date Stamp
- All of My Heart
- 4 Ever 2 Gether
- The Look of Love (Part Four)