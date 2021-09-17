ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022: Martin Fry performs The Lexicon of Love album in full and sings more hits

17 September 2021, 00:02

Martin Fry will sing all your favourite ABC hits - it' an experience you won't want to miss
Martin Fry will sing all your favourite ABC hits - it' an experience you won't want to miss. Picture: ABC

Celebrate the timelessness of ABC's iconic album The Lexicon of Love by hearing it performed in full, 40 years after its release.

It doesn't matter if you remember the slick suits, brave hair and bold blusher of the 1980s' new wave synth movement, or just wish you were born decades earlier to experience it - because forty years later one of the genre's most iconic bands is heading on tour.

ABC's The Lexicon of Love remains one of the most celebrated and iconic LPs ever released by a British group, so don't miss your chance to hear it performed in full by the Sheffield band's inimitable singer Martin Fry.

Released on June 21 1982, The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release, and gave the world Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.

Fans will get to hear all of these 80s anthems as Martin takes to the stage backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Conducted by Anne Dudley. They will also perform their other greatest hits.

Hear ABC's iconic hits in some of the UK's nicest venues
Hear ABC's iconic hits in some of the UK's nicest venues. Picture: ABC

ABC fronted by Martin Fry were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.

To date ABC have released 9 studio albums: ‘The Lexicon Of Love’ (’82), ‘Beauty Stab’ (’83), ‘How To Be A Zillionaire’ (’85), ‘Alphabet City’ (’87), ‘Up’ (’89), ‘Abracadabra’ (’91), ‘Skyscraping’ (’97) and ‘Traffic’ (’08), and in 2018, 36 years since the release of their landmark debut album ABC returned with “The Lexicon Of Love II’ which immediately entered into the top 5.

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2022 UK dates

Don't miss your chance to see Lexicon of Love performed in its entirety
Don't miss your chance to see Lexicon of Love performed in its entirety. Picture: SJM
  • Friday 17 June - Oxford New Theatre
  • Saturday 18 June - Bath Forum
  • Monday 20 June - Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • Tuesday 21 June - Sheffield City Hall
  • Thursday 23 June - London Royal Albert Hall
  • Friday 24 June - Newcastle City Hall
  • Saturday 25 June - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • Monday 27 June - Liverpool Philharmonic
  • Tuesday 28 June - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • Thursday 30 June - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tickets go onsale Friday 17th September at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

VIP Packages are also available https://sjm-vip.com/

The Lexicon of Love tracklisting

  1. Show Me
  2. Poison Arrow
  3. Many Happy Returns
  4. Tears Are Not Enough
  5. Valentine's Day
  6. The Look of Love" (Part One)
  7. Date Stamp
  8. All of My Heart
  9. 4 Ever 2 Gether
  10. The Look of Love (Part Four)

More Events

See more More Events

The Wanted are back together and heading out on tour

The Wanted Greatest Hits Tour 2022: Venues and tickets for boyband's reunion shows
Don't miss your chance to see The Script perform their biggest hits

The Script tour 2022: Tickets and venues for The Script's Greatest Hits Tour
Soft Cell's timeless sound is just as relevant now as 40 years ago

Soft Cell tour 2021: Buy tickets to see band perform Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full and tracks from new album
Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2022, don't miss out

Little Mix Confetti tour 2022: Tickets, venues and support act Since September from The Search

Trending on Heart

See the full cast of Channel 4's Help

Cast of Help: Who is in the Channel 4 drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's where Help was filmed

Where was Channel 4’s Help filmed?

TV & Movies

Long Lost Family saw a show first this week

Long Lost Family viewer comes forward with information about missing brother in show first

TV & Movies

Is Help based on a true story?

Is Channel 4's Help based on a true story? And is Bright Sky Homes real?

TV & Movies

Sex Education returns on September 17

What time does Sex Education season 3 come out?

TV & Movies

Help is airing on Channel 4

How many episodes are there of Help on Channel 4?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight contestants UK gather for a dinner party every week in a top secret location.

Married at First Sight UK filming locations: Where is the MAFS dinner party filmed?

TV & Movies

Verity and Jack and Ben and Stephanie were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Heather has sadly passed away

Alison Hammond leads tributes as This Morning guest Heather Bone dies of cancer aged 41

Celebrities

Five Gogglebox stars have quit the show

Five Gogglebox stars quit the new series after death of loved ones

Gogglebox

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

TV & Movies

April Winsdor is played by Amelia Flanagan in Emmerdale

How old is April Windsor in Emmerdale and who plays her?

TV & Movies

How old is Ken Barlow in Coronation Street?

How old is Coronation Street's William Roache and what is his net worth?

TV & Movies

Barbara Knox has played Rita in Coronation Street for decades

How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?

TV & Movies