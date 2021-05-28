Anne-Marie live concerts 2022: Dates venues and tickets for Anne-Marie's Dysfunctional tour

Anne-Marie has announced these tour dates - don't miss out! Picture: SJM

Anne-Marie has announced five live arena dates - here's all we know about the Dysfunctional Tour taking place in May 2022...

Anne-Marie fans haven't just got a new album to look forward to, there are live dates, too!

The shows, which will be her biggest to date are the latest massive milestone in this bubbly Essex girl's career.

She is a judge on The Voice, an ambassador for Mind Charity, and has had a string of hit singles, including Ed Sheeran co-write and UK Top 3 2002 and garage-infused juggernaut Don’t Play.

The Heart favourite's second album, Therapy, will be released on July 23 - which gives us plenty of time to learn all the lyrics ahead of her five-date tour in May 2022.

Anne-Marie has more than eight million Instagram followers and clocks up 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify - it's no surprise that these shows are predicted to be sell outs... so don't your chance to see her in action!

Anne-Marie Dysfunctional Tour 2022 dates in full

3 May 2022 - 3Arena, Dublin

6 May 2022 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7 May 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

9 May 2022 - First Direct Area, Leeds 1

11 May 2022 - The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Get tickets for Anne-Marie's tour