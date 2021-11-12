Bill Bailey tour 2021/2022: Tickets and venues for En Route To Normal stand-up show

In this new show, Bill Bailey tries to see a way through the weird unreality of our new world

Tracing lines through chaotic moments in our past, Bill Bailey seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife in his new show, En Route To Normal.

He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, including his thoughts on the ‘sounds of lockdown’.

Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers (among many other things!) our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track and his new-found love of skydiving.

Last autumn saw the release of Bill’s latest book offering, Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness, a collection of funny, meditative and thoughtful essays exploring the nature of happiness.

An antidote to the frenetic whirl of modern life, the book promised to aim for the heart of real joy and contentment and how we can all achieve it.

Having declined previous requests due to ongoing touring commitments, the pause in live shows due to the pandemic provided Bill the opportunity to partake in the 2020 series of BBC1’s hit primetime Saturday night entertainment show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Joining a cast of names from the world of music, sport and entertainment, Bill donned his dancing shoes and sparkles and against all the odds, was crowned Strictly champion with professional partner Oti Mabuse.





Bill Bailey En Route to Normal tour dates in full

