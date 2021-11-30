Blue Heart and Soul Tour 2022: Tickets and venues for iconic boyband's 20th anniversary

30 November 2021, 19:05

Blue have some surprises in store for when they hit the road in 2022
Blue have some surprises in store for when they hit the road in 2022. Picture: Jordan Rossi
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Blue have announced their Heart and Soul Tour - and it'll be packed with hits!

Don't miss Blue when they hit the road for a fourteen date tour next year!

The tour sees all four original members – Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – get together for a fun-filled epic show.

The concert will feature all the band’s hits from their 5 albums as well as some incredible surprises - and Atomic Kitten who will be opening the shows as special guest.

It's the first time that the Atomic Kitten line up of Jenny Frost, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton will have performed together in over a decade!

Blue are one of the UK's best-loved and most successful boybands.

It's been twenty years since the release of their smash hit #1 debut album, All Rise, which went on to sell over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone and was certified 4x platinum.

In a statement Blue added: “We can’t believe it’s been 20 years since All Rise, our debut album, was released. It’s been quite the ride since then and now we have so much to look forward to as we go into our third decade!

"We had a lot of time in lock down to reconnect as friends and we started thinking how we could celebrate the anniversary.

"The four of us started working on new music and it felt so good to be back doing what we love again. This time off during the pandemic also made us realise how much we missed performing live.

"We can’t wait to get back on the road and see all of you at our Heart & Soul Tour. We have been planning this tour for a while and we promise you, we’ll be putting on the best show and making it a celebratory night you won’t forget!

"We have some surprises up our sleeve for the 20th anniversary so stay tuned, 2022 is going to be a big one!”

Blue 20th Anniversary tour dates in full

It's been twenty years since Blue burst in to the UK music scene
It's been twenty years since Blue burst in to the UK music scene. Picture: Getty
  • 11th September – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
  • 12th September – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
  • 17th September – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 18th September – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 19th September – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 21st September – Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • 22nd September – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 24th September – Manchester, AO Arena
  • 25th September – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
  • 26th September – Brighton, Brighton Centre
  • 28th September – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 29th September – London, The O2
  • 1st October – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
  • 2nd October – Bournemouth, International Centre

How to buy tickets for Blue's 2022 tour

Tickets are priced at £43 and £38 with a limited number of premium front tickets at £50.

They go on sale from Friday December 3rd at 9am at www.officialblue.com

