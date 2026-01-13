Brits Week 26 for War Child lineup, dates and venues revealed

13 January 2026, 10:00

The Brits Week schedule has been revealed
The Brits Week schedule has been revealed. Picture: Brits Week

By Hope Wilson

The lineup for Brits Week 26 for War Child has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today, BRITs Week 26 for War Child, announces its lineup for 2026 in what is set to be its biggest edition yet. The unique series of gigs gives fans the rare opportunity to see intimate, one-off performances from some of the biggest and most exciting names in music, in some of the UK's most-loved, smaller iconic music venues.

BRITs Week will take place around The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard on Saturday, 28th February in Manchester. With the awards leaving the capital for the first time in its nearly 50-year history, BRITs Week '26 is expanding into a new era with artists playing in more cities across the UK than ever before, giving more fans the chance to see their favourite artists in the lead-up to the UK's biggest night in music.

All proceeds from the shows go towards War Child’s essential work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and more while standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been devastatingly affected by war.

Fatboy Slim will be performing
Fatboy Slim will be performing. Picture: Brits Week

BRITs Week 26 for War Child lineup:

12th February - Fatboy Slim - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

16th February - Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London

24th February – Myles Smith – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

25th February - Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins OBE - Emerald Theatre, London

25th February - kwn - Patterns, Brighton

25th February - Josh Baker - YES, Manchester

26th February – Rossi. - YES, Manchester

27th February – Jacob Alon – Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

BRITs Week is produced by War Child, the charity for children affected by conflict with AEG Presents, and BPI.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future. Through BRITs Week, some of the biggest names in music will play a series of very special, intimate shows to help save lives around the world.

There will be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. For those that sign up before 14:00 on Wednesday 14th January, the War Child pre-sale will be available at 10:00 Thursday, 15th January. Tickets will be on general sale from 10:00 Friday, 16th January.

To enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a donation starting from £10 per entry to War Child. The prize draws will go live as each show sells out. More information here.

