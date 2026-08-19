Chelmsford Summer Series: Get exclusive discounted tickets!

Chelmsford Summer Series 2026. Picture: Chelmsford Summer Series

By Heart

Chelmsford Summer Series, supported by Heart, will be bringing the party to Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex this August bank holiday weekend!

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Set within more than 35 acres of parkland, Central Park provides a distinctive setting for live music, combining open green space with the city’s riverside and historic railway viaduct.

With acts such as Sugababes, Melanie C, McFly, Craig David and loads more performing, this is where you need to be from Friday August 28th – Sunday August 30th.

YOU can get your hands on exclusive Heart discounted tickets for the show of your choice, for just £24.50 plus booking fees, subject to availability.

Follow the links below for your chosen date and scroll down for the 'Heart Radio Ticket Offer', and using the password 'heartradio'.

You can buy up to eight tickets, and the discount is available until one hour before last entry on the day of the show.

Friday 28th – Sugababes

Get tickets here

Support acts: Melanie C, Jodie Harsh

T&Cs: For this offer you must arrive by 5pm or be subject to a late fee of £10. This is a 16+ show. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Saturday 29th – McFly

Get tickets here

Support acts: Twin Atlantic, Ordinary Boys

T&Cs: For this offer you must arrive by 4pm or be subject to a late fee of £10. This is a 16+ show. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday 30th – Craig David presents TS5

Get tickets here

Support acts: Kurupt FM, Nathan Dawe, Sigma

T&Cs: For this offer you must arrive by 4pm or be subject to a late fee of £10. This is a 18+ show.

You can find full terms and conditions here and general FAQs here.

For any enquiries about the offer, please email Enquiries@louderuk.com.