Christina Aguilera Tour 2022: Coming to London, Liverpool and Scarborough in August

Don't miss Christina Aguilera's UK shows this year. Picture: Live Nation

By Heart reporter

Christina has announced she’s heading back to the U.K. for three huge headline shows this summer.

Record-breaking, global superstar Christina Aguilera will be bringing her iconic vocals and impeccable routines to the UK this summer.

The first of her three dates is at Scarborough’s Open-Air Theatre on 2nd August, before continuing onto Liverpool on August 3rd and London’s The O2 Arena on 5th August.

Fans can expect all the hits including, Dirrty, Ain’t No Other Man, Fighter and Genie in a Bottle, as well as more arena-filling anthems that'll get you dancing and singing along.

Over twenty years after her self-titled debut album, Christina Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest and most recognised solo female artists.

Having sold over 43 million records worldwide, collected over 18 million Spotify listens, received over 3 billion YouTube views and achieved 5 No.1 U.S singles making her the fourth female artist to top the charts over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

Back in 2010, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honour of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Renowned for her powerful voice and hit singles, Christina Aguilera, is no doubt a global superstar and voice of a generation.

Christina Aguilera 2022 UK stadium dates:

Tuesday 2 August - Scarborough, U.K. Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Wednesday 3 August Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday 5 August London, U.K. The O2

Buy Christina Aguilera tickets:

Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th February at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk