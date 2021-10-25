Christmas at Kenwood: Don't miss the incredible winter light show your whole family will love

25 October 2021, 06:00

You and your family will love seeing glorious Kenwood House lit up for Christmas
You and your family will love seeing glorious Kenwood House lit up for Christmas. Picture: Kenwood House

This winter make the most of the darker evenings and take a trip to Kenwood House, where the grounds come alive with sparkling lights that will thrill the whole family.

Christmas At Kenwood is a gorgeous escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, and as you explore the beautiful grounds of the grand house you’ll be transported to a beautiful winter wonderland.

As dusk settles across London, Kenwood House comes alive with a spectacular burst of Christmas magic and sparkle.

The tranquil landscaped gardens become home to an illuminated trail that invites visitors to see the historical landscape in a new light, as they step into a dazzling trail with surprises around every corner.

Brand new for 2021, visitors of all ages will be captivated by this visually stunning, multi-sensory mix of light, fire and sound.

Keep an eye out for a family of bears, snuffling in the trees
Keep an eye out for a family of bears, snuffling in the trees. Picture: Kenwood House

Take a pit stop during your time exploring the magical, twinkling lights and pick up a hot chocolate from Kenwood’s very own Christmas market.

It has a stylish après ski ambience, and houses a treasure trove of gifts and trinkets as well as two fully stocked bars, serving festive favourite including mince pies, spiced cider and mulled wine.

It is open to the public every day from midday, but from 4pm, visitors to the trail will have exclusive access to browse and enjoy the atmosphere with their friends and loved ones.

Previous visitors have described the beautiful light displays as “beautifully done”, “relaxing” and “spectacular”.

Make 2021 the year that a trip to Christmas At Kenwood becomes an unmissable festive tradition for your family.

The whole family will love losing themselves in the magic of Kenwood House's immaculate grounds
The whole family will love losing themselves in the magic of Kenwood House's immaculate grounds. Picture: Kenwood House

Click here to buy tickets

