Experience Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

Here's everything you need to know about Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular. Picture: Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular.

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Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is playing this summer in London's Earls Court.

Now in its second sell out year, the show features all the hit songs from the blockbuster movie including ‘This Is Me’, ‘Rewrite the Stars’, ‘A Million Dreams’, ‘Tightrope’ and ‘The Greatest Show’.

The story begins one hour before show-time so be sure to arrive early for the interactive pre-show experience, where you can explore a magical world behind the Big Top.

Enjoy close-up performances, meet curious characters, savour their delicious food at the Empress Diner and sample enticing drinks at their range of bars.

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is playing in London's Earls Court. Picture: Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular tickets

Tickets can be purchased here, now booking to 2027.