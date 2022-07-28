How to get tickets to the Commonwealth Games 2022

28 July 2022, 12:35

Commonwealth Games 2022 tickets: find out how you can be at this year's event in Birmingham.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is finally here, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on Thursday, July 28, at 7pm.

The Games will be the first top flight multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the Glasgow games in 2014.

More than 1.5 million tickets have already been sold for the games, but they are still on sale for a number of events - including Rugby 7s and women’s cricket T20 this weekend.

Here's your need-to-know on how you can be there.

The Commonwealth Games begin on July 28
The Commonwealth Games begin on July 28. Picture: Getty

What Commonwealth Games tickets are still available?

There will be 286 different sessions of sport over 11 days, and tickets are still available for a number of events. You can still buy them for the Rugby 7s on Friday 29 July and Saturday 30 July at Coventry Stadium, as well as the women’s cricket T20 at Edgbaston Stadium.

Other sports you can still buy tickets for include beach volleyball, boxing, badminton, or table tennis/para table tennis.

Organisers have said there are still £22 tickets available for all sports.

Tickets for popular events like artistic gymnastics, swimming/Para swimming, diving, and cycling may be more difficult to get.

There are still tickets available for some events
There are still tickets available for some events. Picture: Getty

The opening ceremony also has limited availability, but there are tickets for the closing ceremony available.

Tickets start at £15 for adults and £8 for under 16s.

Find out what tickets are still available here.

How long do the Commonwealth Games go on for?

The Commonwealth Games start on July 28 and finish on August 28.

