Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine

Emeli Sandé is one of the artists performing at Concert for Ukraine this evening.

Emeli Sandé has said that 'music unites us' as she opened up about the 'honour' of performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine.

The singer is one of the many artists who performed at tonight's fundraising concert, and she sat down to speak to Sian Welby ahead of the show.

Emeli said she was 'really happy' when she got the call asking her to perform, adding: "I’m watching the crisis going on, and you just feel so helpless and useless. I was thinking, what can I do with what I do to try and help?

Emeli said 'music unites us ahead of her performance this evening. Picture: Heart

"So when I got the call I thought what an honour, and it’s just really great to be able to give something. I hope we can raise a lot to help everybody in need."

Artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Anne-Marie and Paloma Faith also performed at tonight's concert, which was held to spread a message of support, as well as raising money for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

Speaking of the power of music, Emeli said: "Music’s been put to the back seat for the past few years, and it’s a great reminder that music unites us.

Emeli is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Heart

"Regardless of colour, regardless of where you’re from, what you’re doing through, music is something that can speak to everybody.

"So it’s fantastic that we get the opportunity today to do that, and I hope that music will unite us and just remind us of humanity. That’s why we’re here, we’re here to help other humans, and I hope we can do that through the music."

How do I donate?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online: dec.org.uk

SMS:

Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10

Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20

Text THIRTY to 70150 to donate £30

Text FORTY to 70150 to donate £40

Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900