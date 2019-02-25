Crufts 2019: How to get tickets for the world's greatest dog show and Discover Dogs

Dogs of all shapes and sizes will be at Crufts. Picture: CRUFTS

The greatest dog show in the world is back at Birmingham's NEC from 7-10 March. Here's everything to see, do and cuddle during the doggy extravaganza.

Thousands of dogs, as well as dog lovers, will be heading to the NEC in Birmingham from 7th-10th March 2019 to be a part of Crufts, the ultimate celebration of dogs.

Watch over 22,000 dogs compete for the world famous title of Crufts Best in Show and witness talented dogs show off their skills in inspiring dog displays such as agility, flyball and heelwork to music.

Visitors can also enjoy the ultimate doggy shopping experience, with hundreds of trade stands selling everything and anything for dogs and dog lovers.

Don't miss Crufts when it returns to the NEC in March 2019. Picture: Crufts

Thinking of buying a puppy? Visit Discover Dogs and meet 200 different dog breeds, cuddle your favourites and get to know the breeds you’ve never heard of!

Tickets are available now.