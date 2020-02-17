Crufts 2020: Don't miss the world's greatest dog show... tickets on sale now

Crufts truly is an incredible experience you'll never forget. Picture: Crufts

Love dogs? Then don’t miss Crufts, the world’s greatest dog show.

Crufts, the world’s greatest celebration of dogs, returns to the NEC in Birmingham from 5th - 8th March 2020, and tickets are now on sale.

An incredible way to spend an entire weekend or enjoy a family day out, the four-day event attracts more than 150,000 people and over 27,000 dogs every year.

For 2020, the schedule is packed with a diverse programme of dog competitions in different categories and levels, hundreds of dogs waiting to meet new human friends in the Discover Dogs area, and 500 stalls selling all sorts of treats, gadgets and accessories for your four-legged friend (and you!)

Dogs from across the world come to Crufts to compete. Picture: Crufts

Don't miss the finale of the prestigious Friends for Life competition which recognises unsung canine heroes, and a celebration of adorable crossbreeds with the Scruffts final.

