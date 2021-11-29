Don't miss The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Wembley Park
29 November 2021, 00:01 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 13:55
The incredible, award-winning production of the National Theatre’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time comes to Wembley Park, in London.
Join Christopher Boone on his extraordinary journey as The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London.
Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers.
He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.
When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour’s dog, it takes him on an adventure that upturns his world.
This November sees the launch of the 10th Anniversary tour of the National Theatre’s Olivier and Tony Award winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.
Don’t miss director Marianne Elliott’s smash-hit production which brings Mark Haddon’s international best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage for seven weeks only until 9 January 2022.