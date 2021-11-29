Don't miss The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Wembley Park

29 November 2021, 00:01 | Updated: 29 November 2021, 13:55

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The incredible, award-winning production of the National Theatre’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time comes to Wembley Park, in London.

Join Christopher Boone on his extraordinary journey as The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers.

Don't miss your chance to see the multi-award winning stage production
Don't miss your chance to see the multi-award winning stage production. Picture: CMS Music Media

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers.

When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour’s dog, it takes him on an adventure that upturns his world.

It is showing at the Troubadour Theatre in Wembley Park
It is showing at the Troubadour Theatre in Wembley Park. Picture: CMS Music Media

This November sees the launch of the 10th Anniversary tour of the National Theatre’s Olivier and Tony Award winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Don’t miss director Marianne Elliott’s smash-hit production which brings Mark Haddon’s international best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage for seven weeks only until 9 January 2022.

The play has won awards across the world
The play has won awards across the world. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Click here to buy tickets

