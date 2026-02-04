Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

4 February 2026, 10:09 | Updated: 4 February 2026, 10:14

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners
Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

RAYE and Diana Ross will be taking to the stage at Brighton & Hove Pride!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brighton & Hove Pride have announced UK favourite RAYE and global icon Diana Ross will headline this year’s 35th anniversary Pride on the Park!

The two-day community fundraiser will take place at Preston Park on Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd, 2026.

RAYE is heading to Brighton to play some of her iconic songs such as Worth It, Where Is My Husband! and some of her brand new music!

In a UK live show exclusive global superstar Diana Ross will be making her Brighton Pride debut and headlining the mainstage on Sunday August 2nd. Celebrating a career-spanning journey through her greatest moments, the singer will belt out some of her classic tracks such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Endless Love, Stop! In The Name of Love and I’m Coming Out.

Brighton and Hove Pride have announced their headliners
Brighton and Hove Pride have announced their headliners. Picture: Brighton & Hove Pride

This year is a huge moment, as Brighton and Hove Pride turns 35!

The annual and much-loved LGBTQ+ Community Parade will once again kickstart Pride weekend under this year’s theme, The Power Of Love. The Power Of Love will bring us together in solidarity, resistance and community, as we strive for equality for all.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil dates, venue and tickets revealed

Take That The Circus tour dates, tickets and venues have been revealed

Take That The Circus Live Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience tickets, dates and venues
The Brits Week schedule has been revealed

Brits Week 26 for War Child lineup, dates and venues revealed

Trending on Heart

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

Married at First Sight

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Showbiz

Love Island All Stars girls standing in front of the firepit for th recoupling

Love Island All Stars first look sees islander left "humiliated" after surprise recoupling

Love Island

Willow doesn't approve of her brother's new crush.

Love Island's Sean's sister slams Lucinda in scathing rant following All Stars drama

Love Island

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams

Nicola Peltz's dad breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham family feud

Showbiz

World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026.

Snooker player and Big Break star John Virgo dies aged 79

Celebrities

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Celebrities

Lucinda's loved ones have been forced to defend her online.

Love Island star Lucinda’s family begs fans to 'be kind' in heartbreaking statement

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants

Showbiz

Love Island All Stars sees Sean and Belle locks lips again

Love Island All Stars first look - Sean risks connection with Lucinda for steamy moment with ex Belle

Love Island

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have reportedly ended their marriage.

Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor 'split' after seven years of marriage

Showbiz

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops new trailer

TV & Movies

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, cast, storyline and release date revealed

Showbiz

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys

Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

Showbiz