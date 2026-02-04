Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

RAYE and Diana Ross will be taking to the stage at Brighton & Hove Pride!

Brighton & Hove Pride have announced UK favourite RAYE and global icon Diana Ross will headline this year’s 35th anniversary Pride on the Park!

The two-day community fundraiser will take place at Preston Park on Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd, 2026.

RAYE is heading to Brighton to play some of her iconic songs such as Worth It, Where Is My Husband! and some of her brand new music!

In a UK live show exclusive global superstar Diana Ross will be making her Brighton Pride debut and headlining the mainstage on Sunday August 2nd. Celebrating a career-spanning journey through her greatest moments, the singer will belt out some of her classic tracks such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Endless Love, Stop! In The Name of Love and I’m Coming Out.

Brighton and Hove Pride have announced their headliners. Picture: Brighton & Hove Pride

This year is a huge moment, as Brighton and Hove Pride turns 35!

The annual and much-loved LGBTQ+ Community Parade will once again kickstart Pride weekend under this year’s theme, The Power Of Love. The Power Of Love will bring us together in solidarity, resistance and community, as we strive for equality for all.