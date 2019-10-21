Don't miss Elf – A Christmas Spectacular

Elf - A Christmas Spectacular is touring the UK this December. Picture: Elf

Starring Coronation Street's Kym Mash and Shaun 'Barry from EastEnders' Williamson, this is one festive family outing you'll never forget.

The live action version of Will Ferrell's classic Christmas caper follows the heart-warming story of Buddy the Elf.

Abandoned in the snow and raised by Santa’s elves when he reaches adulthood and realises he's not like the little people he lives and works among, Buddy travels to New York to find his real father.

But it's not all straight forward. He experiences romance for the first time after he falls in love with one of his cold-hearted dad's staff, and inadvertently brings Christmas happiness to everyone.

Starring award-winning Coronation Street actress and singer Kym Marsh alongside Shaun Williamson and comedy actor Tam Ryan as Buddy the Elf, the retelling of this festive favourite will have you in stitches.

With three stages, a giant snowball fight, a 30 foot-tall Christmas tree and a flying sleigh, this supersized show features an appearance from Father Christmas himself and a dozen cirque stars in a cast of 100 pulling off high octane stunts. Not to be missed!

The show features three stages and hundreds of dancers. Picture: Graham Stone

Elf – A Christmas Spectacular 2019 tour dates

7–8: December 2019: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

14–15: December 2019: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21–23: December 2019: The SSE Arena, Wembley

28-29: December 2019: 3Arena, Dublin

Click here for tickets and more information