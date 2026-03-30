Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park

30 March 2026, 06:00

Duran Duran are headling BST Hyde Park
Duran Duran are headling BST Hyde Park. Picture: Getty/Duran Duran

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park.

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American Express presents BST Hyde Park announces its latest huge headliner for 2026: British music legends, Duran Duran.

The global superstars will hit the Great Oak Stage on Sunday 5 July 2026, joined by fellow legends and special guest Scissor Sisters, with a full line up still to be announced.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Birmingham-formed group has soundtracked generations with a peerless arsenal of hits including 'Rio', 'Hungry Like the Wolf', 'Girls on Film', and 'Ordinary World'.

Duran Duran are headlining BST Hyde Park
Duran Duran are headlining BST Hyde Park. Picture: Duran Duran

Duran Duran BST Hyde Park Tickets

Duran Duran members can access the pre-sale on Monday March 30th at 10am BST. For information, or to join, visit the MEMBERS section at www.duranduran.com

Amex pre-sale - Friday 27 March, 10am.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 1 April, 10am. Visit www.bst-hydepark.com for tickets and information.

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