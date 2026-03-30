Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park

Duran Duran are headling BST Hyde Park. Picture: Getty/Duran Duran

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park.

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American Express presents BST Hyde Park announces its latest huge headliner for 2026: British music legends, Duran Duran.

The global superstars will hit the Great Oak Stage on Sunday 5 July 2026, joined by fellow legends and special guest Scissor Sisters, with a full line up still to be announced.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, the Birmingham-formed group has soundtracked generations with a peerless arsenal of hits including 'Rio', 'Hungry Like the Wolf', 'Girls on Film', and 'Ordinary World'.

Duran Duran are headlining BST Hyde Park. Picture: Duran Duran

Duran Duran BST Hyde Park Tickets

Duran Duran members can access the pre-sale on Monday March 30th at 10am BST. For information, or to join, visit the MEMBERS section at www.duranduran.com

Amex pre-sale - Friday 27 March, 10am.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 1 April, 10am. Visit www.bst-hydepark.com for tickets and information.