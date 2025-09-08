Duran Duran tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

By Hope Wilson

Where are Duran Duran going on tour and how do you get tickets?

Duran Duran are heading on tour as they perform some of their greatest hits at their Danse Macbre Party.

Throughout their career the 'Rio' stars have sold over 100 million records worldwide, winning two GRAMMYs two BRITs, and two Ivor Novello awards over the years.

Now the band will be traveling around the country performing the hit tunes this October.

Here is everything you need to know about Duran Duran's upcoming tour including tickets, venues and dates.

Duran Duran tour dates

Duran Duran will be performing at the following venues:

Sunday October 26 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Friday October 31 – Coop Live Manchester

Duran Duran tickets

Fans can purchase tickets through the following links:

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham tickets here

Coop Live Manchester tickets here

Speaking ahead of the Manchester show, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: "We are devilishly delighted to announce that we are bringing our annual Halloween extravaganza to the UK for the first time.

"It will be a unique, themed show unlike any of our other performances, overflowing with shocks and surprises — so even we do not know what may happen on the night...

We invite you to dress for the occasion and Danse Macabre with us at Co-op Live in Manchester on October 31st."

Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon added: "I’m so excited to be coming to Manchester for this special Halloween concert. In fact, I’m thrilled — and, frankly, a little terrified!"