Ed Sheeran Loop Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

22 July 2025, 12:11

Ed Sheeran is touring in 2026
Ed Sheeran is touring in 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is Ed Sheeran going on tour in 2026 and is he performing in the UK?

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will be embarking on his Loop tour in 2026 and has already announced various dates and venues.

The 'Azizam' singer is returning to the stage following his 2025 performances, and release of his new album Play, which is set to drop in September.

With fans hoping to hear Ed sing his new song 'Sapphire' and classic hits such as 'Perfect', 'Shape of You' and 'Bad Habits', it's time to learn more about Ed's upcoming tour.

Here is everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour including dates and venues.

Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2026
Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran 2026 tour dates

So far Ed Sheeran has announced the following tour dates in Australia and New Zealand:
Jan. 21 – Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ
Jan. 24 – Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch, NZ
Jan. 31 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA
Feb. 13 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
Feb. 14 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW
Feb. 20 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
Feb. 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD
Feb. 26 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
Feb. 27 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
Mar. 5 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SAJan. 16 – Go Media Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Ed Sheeran will be performing in Australia and New Zealand
Ed Sheeran will be performing in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran 2026 UK tour dates

So far Ed has not announced any UK tour dates, however fans are hopeful he will announce new shows shortly.

Following the announcement of his Australian and New Zealand tour, followers took to Ed's Instagram comments to ask if he will be coming to the UK and Europe.

One user penned: "King of touring 👑 excited for when the Loop Tour hits the UK 🇬🇧"

Another wrote: "Any chance for dates in eu?"

While a third stated: "Ed I’m getting pretty sick of this no U.K. tour🥲🥲🥲🥲"

