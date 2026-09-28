Erasure Radio!! Radio!! tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

28 September 2026, 09:30

Erasure have announced a tour
Erasure have announced a tour. Picture: Erasure

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Erasure are heading back on tour with their new album Radio!! Radio!!

This is the band's 20th album, and first in six years, as Andy Bell and Vince Clarke continue to delight us with 40 years of music. To celebrate this milestone, the duo are going on tour visiting locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, London and Cardiff alongside their special guests Ladytron.

Speaking about their new record, Vince said: "Some of the songs are quite reflective of stuff that’s been going on in my life, but not all of them. We didn’t have to think about it or talk about it - it just happened that way."

Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Erasure are going on tour
Erasure are going on tour. Picture: Erasure

Erasure tour dates

APRIL 2027

Sun 25  –  Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mon 26  – Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 28  – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 30 – Birmingham Utilita Arena (NIA)

MAY 2027

Sat 01 – Manchester AO Arena

Wed 05 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 06 – Hull Connexin Live

Sat 08 – Leeds first direct bank arena

Sun 09  – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tue 11 – Brighton Centre

Wed 12  – London The O2

Erasure tour tickets

Tickets for Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour can be purchased here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

More Events

See more More Events

Lord's 2027 ballot is open

Lord's 2027 ticket ballot revealed

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date, tickets and lineup revealed

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest date and lineup revealed

Harry Styles

Harry Styles announces three final Wembley Stadium shows for 2027: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Chelmsford Summer Series 2026

Chelmsford Summer Series: Get exclusive discounted tickets!

Laver Cup 2026 line-up

Laver Cup 2026: Win tickets! Dates and venue revealed

Win

Trending on Heart

Josh Widdicombe is a hugely successful comedian and TV presenter

Josh Widdicombe facts: Age, where he's from, career, wife and children revealed

Showbiz

Alison Hammond has been it a relationship with David Putman for three years

Alison Hammond has said the sweetest things about younger boyfriend David

Showbiz

The Sugababes are officially back with new music, releasing their new single ‘Ghost’ as they announce their first album from the original trio in 26 years.

Sugababes confirm epic new music plans after 26-year break

Music

Fans hoping for a full The Inbetweeners reunion may have to accept that not every familiar face will be making the trip back to the big screen.

The Inbetweeners creators break silence on cast and plot speculation

TV & Movies

Nathan Sykes has confirmed he's expecting his first baby with his wife

The Wanted star confirms 'we've been keeping a little secret' in cute announcement

Showbiz

Taylor Swift has sent fans into theory overdrive with the surprise announcement of her new single 'Patient Zero'

Taylor Swift fans have a theory about what 'Patient Zero' really means

Music

Ruby Wax's daughter Marina Bye has landed a role in the new Inbetweeners movie, and has already been spotted on set wearing a wedding dress.

Inbetweeners's movie secures famous actress's daughter for cast

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace

Why Kate Middleton's red carpet jewellery was so significant

Showbiz

The Great British Bake Off 2026 featuring Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off twist everyone is talking about

TV & Movies

Prue Leith announced her departure from The Great British Bake Off early in 2026

The real reason behind Prue Leith's Great British Bake Off exit

TV & Movies

Chris Appleton is used to being behind the scenes, creating glossy hair looks for some of the biggest names in showbiz.

Chris Appleton facts: Age, partner, children and glitzy celebrity friendship circle revealed

Showbiz

Dani Dyer is heading back to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after injury forced her to pull out of the 2025 series before the competition began.

Dani Dyer facts: Age, husband, children, TV career and more revealed

Showbiz

Emma Willis has become one of the most famous faces on TV in 2026

Emma Willis facts: Age, where she's from, TV shows and more revealed

Showbiz

Delta Goodrem is climbing the charts again as she competes at the Eurovision Song Contest

Delta Goodrem facts: Age, songs, husband, cancer journey and more revealed

Showbiz

Johannes Radebe is a South African Latin champion

Johannes Radebe facts: Age, height, partner and career revealed

Showbiz

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

TV & Movies