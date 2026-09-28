Erasure Radio!! Radio!! tour dates, tickets and venues revealed
28 September 2026, 09:30
Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.
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Erasure are heading back on tour with their new album Radio!! Radio!!
This is the band's 20th album, and first in six years, as Andy Bell and Vince Clarke continue to delight us with 40 years of music. To celebrate this milestone, the duo are going on tour visiting locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, London and Cardiff alongside their special guests Ladytron.
Speaking about their new record, Vince said: "Some of the songs are quite reflective of stuff that’s been going on in my life, but not all of them. We didn’t have to think about it or talk about it - it just happened that way."
Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.
Erasure tour dates
APRIL 2027
Sun 25 – Cardiff Utilita Arena
Mon 26 – Bournemouth International Centre
Wed 28 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 30 – Birmingham Utilita Arena (NIA)
MAY 2027
Sat 01 – Manchester AO Arena
Wed 05 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thu 06 – Hull Connexin Live
Sat 08 – Leeds first direct bank arena
Sun 09 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tue 11 – Brighton Centre
Wed 12 – London The O2
Erasure tour tickets
Tickets for Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour can be purchased here.