Erasure Radio!! Radio!! tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Erasure have announced a tour. Picture: Erasure

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Erasure are heading back on tour with their new album Radio!! Radio!!

This is the band's 20th album, and first in six years, as Andy Bell and Vince Clarke continue to delight us with 40 years of music. To celebrate this milestone, the duo are going on tour visiting locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, London and Cardiff alongside their special guests Ladytron.

Speaking about their new record, Vince said: "Some of the songs are quite reflective of stuff that’s been going on in my life, but not all of them. We didn’t have to think about it or talk about it - it just happened that way."

Here is everything you need to know about Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Erasure are going on tour. Picture: Erasure

Erasure tour dates

APRIL 2027

Sun 25 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mon 26 – Bournemouth International Centre

Wed 28 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 30 – Birmingham Utilita Arena (NIA)

MAY 2027

Sat 01 – Manchester AO Arena

Wed 05 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 06 – Hull Connexin Live

Sat 08 – Leeds first direct bank arena

Sun 09 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tue 11 – Brighton Centre

Wed 12 – London The O2

Erasure tour tickets

Tickets for Erasure's Radio!! Radio!! tour can be purchased here.