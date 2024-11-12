Formula 1® announces epic F1 75 season launch and team reveal event at The O2: Tickets and details

F1 75 at The O2. Picture: Formula 1

By Tom Eames

Formula 1® is headlining The O2 next February with F1® 75 Live.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the first time ever, all 20 drivers and 10 teams come together for an incredible evening of live spectacle and epic entertainment.

It will take place on February 18th, 2025 at The O2, London.

Tickets for the special event will go on sale this Friday (November 15th) at 10am from here.

F175. Picture: Formula 1

It will mark the first time in F1 history that all 10 teams - Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams – including their drivers and Team Principals, will come together with fans for a one night to launch the new season.

They will also reveal their 2025 liveries, and mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year.

During the interactive event, guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport, including drivers and Team Principals, as well as special guest presenters.