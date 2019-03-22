David Blaine tour 2019: Tickets, UK dates and information about the new magic show
22 March 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:31
Magician David Blaine is making a comeback, launching a new UK tour this year. Here's everything you need to know - including dates and ticket information.
For the first time ever, American magician David Blaine is launching a tour in the UK and Ireland.
Scheduled to take place this year, here's everything you need to know...
What to expect from David Blaine's Real or Magic tour
Known for his illusions and death-defying acts, David Blaine, 45, has achieved international fame.
He first became a household name when his TV series, Street Magic, hit our screens. His laid-back manner and inconspicuous nature gives him a unique stage presence, and fans across the world praise him for his entertaining spectacles.
Promising an interactive experience, David Blaine's new UK tour is full of intrigue and dazzling stunts that are bound to leave audiences stunned.
UK tour dates 2019
The magician and illusionist will be hitting up six cities across the nation this summer, and is coming to London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Tuesday 18th June.
Here's a full list of dates:
Edinburgh Playhouse - Wednesday 5th June
Dublin 3Arena - Sunday 8th June
Manchester O2 Apollo - Tuesday 11th June
Birmingham Arena - Friday 14th June
Bournemouth International Centre - Saturday 15th June
London Eventim Apollo - Tuesday 18th June
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale on Friday 29th March at 9am.
You can get yours on Live Nation or by visiting David Blaine's website directly.