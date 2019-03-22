David Blaine tour 2019: Tickets, UK dates and information about the new magic show

22 March 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 12:31

For the first time ever, David Blaine is touring the UK and Ireland
For the first time ever, David Blaine is touring the UK and Ireland.

Magician David Blaine is making a comeback, launching a new UK tour this year. Here's everything you need to know - including dates and ticket information.

For the first time ever, American magician David Blaine is launching a tour in the UK and Ireland.

Scheduled to take place this year, here's everything you need to know...

What to expect from David Blaine's Real or Magic tour

Known for his illusions and death-defying acts, David Blaine, 45, has achieved international fame.

He first became a household name when his TV series, Street Magic, hit our screens. His laid-back manner and inconspicuous nature gives him a unique stage presence, and fans across the world praise him for his entertaining spectacles.

Promising an interactive experience, David Blaine's new UK tour is full of intrigue and dazzling stunts that are bound to leave audiences stunned.

The magician will be taking to the stage in six cities across the country
The magician will be taking to the stage in six cities across the country

UK tour dates 2019

The magician and illusionist will be hitting up six cities across the nation this summer, and is coming to London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on Tuesday 18th June.

Here's a full list of dates:

Edinburgh Playhouse - Wednesday 5th June

Dublin 3Arena - Sunday 8th June

Manchester O2 Apollo - Tuesday 11th June

Birmingham Arena - Friday 14th June

Bournemouth International Centre - Saturday 15th June

London Eventim Apollo - Tuesday 18th June

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 29th March at 9am.

You can get yours on Live Nation or by visiting David Blaine's website directly.

