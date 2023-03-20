AJ Bell Great Run 2023 with Heart: Dates, locations and how to enter

Here's how you can sign up to the Great Run 2023. Picture: Great Run

How to enter the Great Run 2023 and all the details you need including in Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester.

The UK’s biggest running series is back better than ever in 2023, running through the heart of some of the UK’s biggest cities.

They are runs for everyone, of all ages and all abilities, whether it’s your first 10K or 50th Half Marathon.

From the rocking start line music to the booming on-course music zones and an event village that feels more like an after party, it’s an event day experience like no other.

Whether it’s the start line butterflies, pure joy as you cross the finish line, or wearing your medal with pride, you have to be there to feel the feeling.

Choose your start line

Great Birmingham Run: 7th May

Great Bristol Run: 14th May

Great Manchester Run: 21st May

Great North 10k: 2nd July

Great North Run: 8th - 10th September

Great Scottish Run: 1st October

Great South Run: 14th and 15th October

Great Bristol Run 2022. Picture: Great Run

AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run

The AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run is back on Sunday 7th May with a brilliant new route.

Starting and finishing in the heart of the city, runners can expect inspiring sights, iconic landmarks and incredible local support all along the 10k and Half Marathon route.

So set yourself a challenge, be part of something special and earn an epic medal!

Enter the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run here

AJ Bell Great Bristol Run

Join us at the AJ Bell Great Bristol Run on Sunday 14th May for a spectacular running celebration.

Each year thousands of runners take on the super-scenic 10k and half marathon routes, revel in the electric atmosphere and conquer their goals. Take your place on the start line!

Enter the AJ Bell Great Bristol Run here

AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

Join in a spectacular running celebration in the heart of Manchester on Sunday 21st May 2023, celebrating 20 years of the event.

Whether you take on the 10k or Half Marathon challenge, you’ll feel goosebumps as you and 25,000 others follow the famous route past Manchester landmarks, before a grandstand finish in the city centre.

With live music and entertainment zones at every turn, roaring charity cheering squads, plus the incredible local support who line the streets to cheer you on, it’ll be a party from start to finish.

Enter the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run here