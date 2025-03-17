James Arthur The Pisces Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

James Arthur is going on tour. Picture: James Arthur – The Pisces Tour

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about James Arthur's The Pisces Tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

James Arthur has announced The Pisces Tour which will see the X Factor winner travel around the UK singing his iconic songs.

Known for hits such as 'Say You Won’t Let Go', 'Celebrate' and 'Train Wreck', James will be visiting locations such as London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow and many more in 2026.

Announcing his tour, James said: "I had the best time I’ve ever had on the Bitter Sweet Love world tour last year so I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hitting the road once again for the Pisces world tour. I hope to see some familiar faces back again and hopefully some new ones. Can’t wait to get in my feels with you all and have a big old sing song in some gargantuan rooms. See you on the road!"

James Arthur will be touring across the UK. Picture: James Arthur – The Pisces Tour

James Arthur – The Pisces tour dates and venues

Tue 03 Feb 26 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 04 Feb 26 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 06 Feb 26 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 07 Feb 26 – Aberdeen P&J Live

Tue 10 Feb 26 – Birmingham BP Pulse Live

Wed 11 Feb 26 – Bournemouth IC

Fri 13 Feb 26 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 14 Feb 26 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Mon 16 Feb 26 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wed 18 Feb 26 – London the O2

Sat 21 Feb 26 – Manchester Co-Op Live

James Arthur The Pisces Tour tickets

Tickets for The Pisces Tour go on sale Friday 21st March 2025 at 9am here