James Morrison 20 Years of Undiscovered Tour, dates and venues

James Morrison is heading on tour. Picture: James Morrison

By Hope Wilson

James Morrison 20 Years of Undiscovered Tour dates and venues revealed.

James Morrison is heading back on tour in 2026 playing some of his greatest hits to audiences across the country.

Known for tunes such as 'You Give Me Something', 'Broken Strings' and 'Wonderful World', the singer will be touring around the UK next year.

The tour will see James play ‘Undiscovered’ in its entirety. The set will take in its big hits, fan favourites ‘The Pieces Don’t Fit Anymore’ and ‘This Boy’ as well as rarely performed songs such as ‘One Last Chance’ and ‘How Come’. The shows will be rounded off with highlights from the rest of his storied career.

Here is everything you need to know about James Morrison's 20 Years of Undiscovered Tour.

James Morrison is touring the UK in 2026. Picture: James Morrison

James Morrison 20 Years of Undiscovered Tour

Sat 09 May 2026 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sun 10 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Tue 12 May 2026 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wed 13 May 2026 – York Barbican

Fri 15 May 2026 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sat 16 May 2026 – Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre

Mon 18 May 2026 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tue 19 May 2026 – Ipswich Regent

Thu 21 May 2026 – Oxford New Theatre

Sat 23 May 2026 – Sheffield City Hall

Mon 25 May 2026 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tue 26 May 2026 – Bristol Beacon

Thu 28 May 2026 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Fri 29 May 2026 – University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall

Sun 31 May 2026 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mon 01 Jun 2026 – Brighton Dome

Wed 03 Jun 2026 – Bath Forum

Thu 04 Jun 2026 – London Eventim Apollo

James Morrison tour tickets

Tickets can be purchased here and go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 14th.