Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

By Alice Dear

Here's all the details on Jason Derulo’s ‘The Last Dance’ world tour, including UK dates, venues, and ticket information.

Jason Derulo’s newest single, You DJ I’ll Drive, is shaping up to be the anthem of the summer—a nostalgic, feel-good pop track that perfectly captures the spirit of carefree nights and spontaneous road trips.

Adding to the excitement, Jason Derulo is gearing up to embark on his 'Last Dance' world tour, which will see him perform across the UK with stops in cities like Glasgow, Birmingham, and more. Alongside his massive online following — nearly 200 million followers across social platforms and ranking as the 4th most-followed male on TikTok — Derulo’s influence continues to expand both on and off the stage, proving he remains a dominant force in the music world.

With over 250 million singles sold and tens of billions of streams, his impressive catalog features platinum and multiplatinum hits such as Talk Dirty (feat. 2 Chainz), Wiggle, Swalla, and the chart-topping Savage Love, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated charts in 16 countries worldwide.

Jason Derulo is gearing up to embark on his 'Last Dance' world tour. Picture: PH

Jason Derulo Tour dates and venues

January 2026

Thursday, 29th — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday, 30th — Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, 31st — London, The O2

February 2026

Monday, 2nd — Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Tuesday, 3rd — Brighton Centre

Thursday, 5th — Bournemouth International Centre

Friday, 6th — Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday, 7th — Manchester, Co-op Live

How to get tickets

You can buy tickets for Jason Derulo's 'The Last Dance' World Tour here.