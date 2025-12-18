Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience tickets, dates and venues

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience. Picture: Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds live concert experience including dates, venues and tickets.

In October 2026, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds - Live! The Concert Experience! will be touring theatres and concert halls across the UK. For the very first time, audiences will experience a concert rendition of the iconic score, presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lose yourself in Jeff Wayne’s legendary double album, brought to life with West End performers, live band, orchestra and animation.

Jeff says: "It’s a great thrill to announce that a special concert rendition of my original double album is to tour the UK in October next year - a first of its kind on our home shores. Performing at concert and theatre venues, it will give the audiences a different perspective of my musical version, stripping the ‘spectacle’ of my arena tours back down to its foundation…the music!

For this concert tour, I’ll be stepping back from the podium, but the production will showcase exceptional artists from the West End and other major performing mediums, supported by a band, orchestra, animation and other concert elements. It will stand as a true companion to my arena tours.”

Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds tour dates

Friday 9 October – Glasgow Armadillo

Saturday 10 October – Edinburgh Playhouse

Sunday 11 October – Dundee Caird Hall

Tuesday 13 October – Newcastle City Hall

Wednesday 14 October – York Barbican

Thursday 15 October – Bradford, Bradford Live

Saturday 17 October – Oxford New Theatre

Sunday 18 October – Manchester O2 Apollo

Monday 19 October – Liverpool Philharmonic

Wednesday 21 October – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 22 October – Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Friday 23 October – Bath Forum

Saturday 24 October – London, Hammersmith Apollo

Monday 26 October – Plymouth Pavilions

Tuesday 27 October – Swansea Building Society Arena

How to get tickets

Tickets for Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds can be purchased here.