Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds LIVE! The Concert Experience tickets, dates and venues
18 December 2025, 06:00
Here is everything you need to know about Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds live concert experience including dates, venues and tickets.
In October 2026, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds - Live! The Concert Experience! will be touring theatres and concert halls across the UK. For the very first time, audiences will experience a concert rendition of the iconic score, presented by Kilimanjaro.
Lose yourself in Jeff Wayne’s legendary double album, brought to life with West End performers, live band, orchestra and animation.
Jeff says: "It’s a great thrill to announce that a special concert rendition of my original double album is to tour the UK in October next year - a first of its kind on our home shores. Performing at concert and theatre venues, it will give the audiences a different perspective of my musical version, stripping the ‘spectacle’ of my arena tours back down to its foundation…the music!
For this concert tour, I’ll be stepping back from the podium, but the production will showcase exceptional artists from the West End and other major performing mediums, supported by a band, orchestra, animation and other concert elements. It will stand as a true companion to my arena tours.”
Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds tour dates
Friday 9 October – Glasgow Armadillo
Saturday 10 October – Edinburgh Playhouse
Sunday 11 October – Dundee Caird Hall
Tuesday 13 October – Newcastle City Hall
Wednesday 14 October – York Barbican
Thursday 15 October – Bradford, Bradford Live
Saturday 17 October – Oxford New Theatre
Sunday 18 October – Manchester O2 Apollo
Monday 19 October – Liverpool Philharmonic
Wednesday 21 October – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thursday 22 October – Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Friday 23 October – Bath Forum
Saturday 24 October – London, Hammersmith Apollo
Monday 26 October – Plymouth Pavilions
Tuesday 27 October – Swansea Building Society Arena
How to get tickets
Tickets for Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds can be purchased here.