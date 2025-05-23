Jessie J 'The No Secrets' tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Jessie J is touring in 2025. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

By Hope Wilson

After announcing her 'The No Secrets' tour here is everything you need to know about Jessie J's 2025 tour including information on dates, tickets and venues.

Jessie J is heading on the road for 'The No Secrets' tour which will see her travel around Europe in 2025.

The 'Price Tag' singer has announced UK concerts in Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, whilst also visiting other locations such as Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne and Brussels.

These acoustic performances will allow the 37-year-old to sing some of her hit tunes as well as some new music to her European audiences.

With tickets going on sale on Friday May 23rd at 10am, here is everything you need to know about Jessie J's 2025 tour.

Jessie J will be performing new music on tour. Picture: Alamy

Jessie J 'The No Secrets' tour dates

Wednesday October 8th 2025 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Friday October 10th 2025 – Paris, La Cigale

Saturday October 11th 2025 – Cologne, E-Werk

Monday October 13th 2025 – Brussels, La Madeleine

Wednesday October 15th 2025 – Glasgow, Armadillo

Thursday October 16th 2025 – Leeds, Academy

Saturday October 18th 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sunday October 19th 2025 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Tuesday October 21st – London, Palladium

Jessie J is embarking on a European tour. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

How to get Jessie J tickets

Fans can head to Jessie J's website to buy tickets. For more information click here.

Speaking about the tour Jessie J said: "Ready to hear some classics, some new stuff and some mum jokes and maybe even buy a T-shirt with my face on woiii oiii! Cannot wait to see you all it’s been too long, I’m back baby!"