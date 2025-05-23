Jessie J 'The No Secrets' tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
23 May 2025, 09:00
After announcing her 'The No Secrets' tour here is everything you need to know about Jessie J's 2025 tour including information on dates, tickets and venues.
Listen to this article
Jessie J is heading on the road for 'The No Secrets' tour which will see her travel around Europe in 2025.
The 'Price Tag' singer has announced UK concerts in Glasgow, London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, whilst also visiting other locations such as Amsterdam, Paris, Cologne and Brussels.
These acoustic performances will allow the 37-year-old to sing some of her hit tunes as well as some new music to her European audiences.
With tickets going on sale on Friday May 23rd at 10am, here is everything you need to know about Jessie J's 2025 tour.
Jessie J 'The No Secrets' tour dates
Wednesday October 8th 2025 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Friday October 10th 2025 – Paris, La Cigale
Saturday October 11th 2025 – Cologne, E-Werk
Monday October 13th 2025 – Brussels, La Madeleine
Wednesday October 15th 2025 – Glasgow, Armadillo
Thursday October 16th 2025 – Leeds, Academy
Saturday October 18th 2025 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Sunday October 19th 2025 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Tuesday October 21st – London, Palladium
- Read more: Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets
- Read more: Beyoncé setlist: All songs performed at 'Cowboy Carter' Tour including covers and surprise songs
How to get Jessie J tickets
Fans can head to Jessie J's website to buy tickets. For more information click here.
Speaking about the tour Jessie J said: "Ready to hear some classics, some new stuff and some mum jokes and maybe even buy a T-shirt with my face on woiii oiii! Cannot wait to see you all it’s been too long, I’m back baby!"
- Read more: Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed
- Read more: JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed
- Read more: Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tour dates, tickets and venues revealed