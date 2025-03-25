JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed
25 March 2025, 06:00
Here is everything you need to know about JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour including dates, tickets and venues.
Listen to this article
JLS have announced they will be heading on the road this November with their JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour.
The 16-date tour will see the foursome travel across UK and Ireland, visiting locations such as Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, Cardiff and London.
Known for hits such as 'Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’ and 'She Makes Me Wanna', JLS will be joined by very special guest Example at all shows except for Bournemouth and Brighton.
Here is everything you need to know about the JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.
JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour Dates
- Thu 06 Nov 25 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Fri 07 Nov 25 – Aberdeen P&J Live
- Sat 08 Nov 25 – Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Thu 13 Nov 25 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Fri 14 Nov 25 – Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Sat 15 Nov 25 – Manchester Co-op Live
- Mon 17 Nov 25 – Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Thu 20 Nov 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena
- Fri 21 Nov 25 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Sun 23 Nov 25 – Bournemouth International Centre
- Tue 25 Nov 25 – Brighton Centre
- Thu 27 Nov 25 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Fri 28 Nov 25 – London the O2
- Sat 29 Nov 25 – London the O2
JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour Tickets
Tickets for the JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour can be purchased here.