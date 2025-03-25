JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

JLS have announced a new tour. Picture: Mark Hayman

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JLS have announced they will be heading on the road this November with their JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour.

The 16-date tour will see the foursome travel across UK and Ireland, visiting locations such as Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, Cardiff and London.

Known for hits such as 'Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’ and 'She Makes Me Wanna', JLS will be joined by very special guest Example at all shows except for Bournemouth and Brighton.

Here is everything you need to know about the JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

JLS will be going on tour in 2025. Picture: Mark Hayman

JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour Dates

Thu 06 Nov 25 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 07 Nov 25 – Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 08 Nov 25 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Thu 13 Nov 25 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 14 Nov 25 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 15 Nov 25 – Manchester Co-op Live

Mon 17 Nov 25 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thu 20 Nov 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 21 Nov 25 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sun 23 Nov 25 – Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 25 Nov 25 – Brighton Centre

Thu 27 Nov 25 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 Nov 25 – London the O2

Sat 29 Nov 25 – London the O2

JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour Tickets

Tickets for the JLS The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour can be purchased here.