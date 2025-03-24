Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

24 March 2025, 06:00

Katherine Ryan is going on tour in 2026
Katherine Ryan is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Katherine Ryan

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Katherine Ryan's Battleaxe tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katherine Ryan is adding more dates to her Battleaxe tour after selling out The London Palladium.

Following her sell-out 2022 tour Missus, the comedian is returning to the stage in her brand new live show Battleaxe.

Known for appearing on shows such as The Duchess, Romantic Getaway and The Masked Singer, Katherine is heading back on the road as she brings laughter to London.

Here is everything you need to know about Katherine Ryan's Battleaxe tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Katherine Ryan is heading on her Battlaxe tour
Katherine Ryan is heading on her Battlaxe tour. Picture: Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tour dates

  • Thursday April 10th – The London Palladium
  • Friday April 11th – The London Palladium
  • Saturday April 12th – The London Palladium

Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tickets

Tickets for Katherine Ryans Battleaxe tour can be purchased here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

James Arthur is going on tour

James Arthur The Pisces Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025

Soccer Aid 2025: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets

Showbiz

Diana Ross is returning to the UK

Diana Ross Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Music

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 and how long is it on for?

Music

Trending on Heart

Adolescence star Owen Cooper watched back his audition tape

Sweet moment Owen Cooper watches his Adolescence audition tape with co-star Erin Doherty

Showbiz

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye

Inside Alesha Dixon's family life with husband Azuka Ononye and children

Showbiz

Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye

Alesha Dixon 'splits from husband' Azuka Ononye after 18 years

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting divorced

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split: Real reason for shock divorce explained

Showbiz

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Adrian appears to have dropped the bombshell that Jamie and Dave are no longer together

MAFS Australia's Adrian 'confirms' Jamie and Dave split as he drops major spoiler

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian have divided viewers

What happened between Sierah and Adrian? MAFS Australia 'cheating scandal' explained

Married at First Sight

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne announced their separation in March.

Jacqueline Jossa 'wants to save marriage' to Dan Osborne for 'one reason'

Showbiz

Fans are hoping Adolescence will return for another season

Will there be an Adolescence season 2? Everything we know about another series

Showbiz

Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla give the brides and groom the chance to meet their "other match"

MAFS Australia twist explained: Shocking 'other match' task and which participants took part

Married at First Sight

An expert has waded in on the tense psychologist scene.

Adolescence: Expert reveals why psychologist only offers Jamie half of sandwich

TV & Movies

Georgia Jones has reportedly moved back into her home with Danny Jones

Danny Jones' wife Georgia 'moves back into family home' after leaving amid Maura Higgins kiss scandal

Showbiz

Brad Pitt features in the Adolescence credits.

Did Brad Pitt produce Adolescence? His role in Netflix series explained

TV & Movies

The Corrs and Natalie Imbruglia will take to the stage at Blenheim Palace for Nocturne Live 2025

The Corrs at Nocturne Live 2025: How to get tickets, venue and full line-up

Showbiz

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati has come out as non-binary

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati comes out as non-binary and changes pronouns

Showbiz

Stephen Graham improvised an emotional scene in Adolescence

How Stephen Graham improvised Adolescence's most heart-wrenching scene

TV & Movies