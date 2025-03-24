Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Katherine Ryan is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Katherine Ryan

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Katherine Ryan's Battleaxe tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Katherine Ryan is adding more dates to her Battleaxe tour after selling out The London Palladium.

Following her sell-out 2022 tour Missus, the comedian is returning to the stage in her brand new live show Battleaxe.

Known for appearing on shows such as The Duchess, Romantic Getaway and The Masked Singer, Katherine is heading back on the road as she brings laughter to London.

Katherine Ryan is heading on her Battlaxe tour. Picture: Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tour dates

Thursday April 10th – The London Palladium

Friday April 11th – The London Palladium

Saturday April 12th – The London Palladium

Katherine Ryan Battleaxe tickets

Tickets for Katherine Ryans Battleaxe tour can be purchased here.