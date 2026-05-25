Laver Cup 2026 dates, tickets and venue revealed

Laver Cup 2026 line-up. Picture: Laver Cup

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about the Laver Cup including dates and how to get tickets.

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Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev headline Captain Yannick Noah’s Team Europe with Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur teaming up for Captain Andre Agassi's Team World.

With additional players per team still to be announced, the world’s biggest tennis stars are set to join forces as teammates in the ultimate team competition. Experience Tennis Unrivaled when the ninth edition of the Laver Cup returns to The O2 in London, September 25-27, 2026.

Disclaimer: The appearance of any specific player is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

Here is everything you need to know about the Laver Cup including dates and how to get tickets.

The Laver Cup is back in 2026. Picture: Laver Cup

LAVER CUP LONDON 2026

The Laver Cup returns to The O2 in London for its ninth edition across 25th –27th September. Team Europe v Team World!

Session 1, Friday 25 Sep 2026 - Doors: 11:30 AM

Session 2, Friday 25 Sep 2026 - Doors: 5:30 PM

Session 3, Saturday 26 Sep 2026 - Doors: 11:30 AM

Session 4, Saturday 26 Sep 2026 - Doors: 5:30 PM

Session 5, Sunday 27 Sep 2026 - Doors: 10:30 AM

Ticket Information

Full Tournament Ticket Packages: same seat for all five sessions

Multi-Session Ticket Packages: same seat for two or more sessions

Single-Session Tickets: a seat for one specific session

Full Tournament Hospitality Packages: the best seats in the house for all five sessions combined access to one of the Laver Cup’s premium hospitality spaces / on sale now

Visit LaverCup.com for more information about the tournament.