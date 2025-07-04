Lewis Capaldi tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

4 July 2025, 15:46

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates have been revealed
Lewis Capaldi's tour dates have been revealed. Picture: Charlie Sarsfield/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After announcing his UK and Ireland Arena Tour, here is everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's upcoming performances including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following a two year break, Lewis Capaldi is heading back on tour following his triumphant return to the stage at Glastonbury.

Following the release of his single 'Survive', Lewis will he traveling across UK and Ireland as he performs in locations such as Glasgow, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Dublin, Cardiff and many others.

The superstar singer will be joined by support acts Skye Newman and Adam Rowe as he performs some of his classic songs such as 'Before You Go', 'Someone You Loved' and 'Hold Me While You Wait'.

Here is everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's UK and Ireland tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Lewis Capaldi has released his single 'Survive'
Lewis Capaldi has released his single 'Survive'. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi UK tour dates

  • Sunday September 7th – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Thursday September 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • Saturday September 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Wednesday September 17th – London, The O2
  • Thursday September 18th – London, The O2
  • Saturday September 20th – Manchester, Co-Op Live
  • Tuesday September 23rd – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Friday September 26th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Saturday September 27th – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Monday September 29th – Dublin, 3 Arena
How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi's UK tour

Fans are able to purchase tickets for Lewis's tour here.

