4 July 2025, 15:46
After announcing his UK and Ireland Arena Tour, here is everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi's upcoming performances including dates, venues and how to get tickets.
Following a two year break, Lewis Capaldi is heading back on tour following his triumphant return to the stage at Glastonbury.
Following the release of his single 'Survive', Lewis will he traveling across UK and Ireland as he performs in locations such as Glasgow, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Dublin, Cardiff and many others.
The superstar singer will be joined by support acts Skye Newman and Adam Rowe as he performs some of his classic songs such as 'Before You Go', 'Someone You Loved' and 'Hold Me While You Wait'.
Fans are able to purchase tickets for Lewis's tour here.