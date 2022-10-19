Lewis Capaldi tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

19 October 2022, 11:23

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates revealed
Picture: EMI records

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi's ‘Broken by Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ UK tour 2023.

Lewis Capaldi fans rejoice, because he's back with a brand new tour next year.

After returning to the charts with his number 1 single ‘Forget Me’, the singer-songwriter announced his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which will be released on May 19th next year.

Buy your Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour tickets here

For album two, the idea is simple but potent: to emulate the success of his hugely popular debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new tour
Picture: Alexandra Gavillet

Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Lewis into superstardom and it became the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020, as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.

“I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.” says Lewis. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis has gone on to headline his first ever festivals, on top of two sold out nights at London’s O2 Arena last month.

He'll now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe.

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates revealed
Picture: EMI Records

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

January

  • Sat 14th​​ - Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Mon 16th​​ - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Wed 18th​​ - Manchester, AO Arena
  • Thu 19th​​ - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Sat 21st​​ - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • Mon 23​​​rd - Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • Tue 24th - ​​Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Thu 26th​​ - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Fri 27th​​​ - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Sun 29th​​ - Belfast, SSE Arena
  • Mon 30th - ​​Dublin, 3Arena

February

  • Wed 1st​​ - Cardiff, International Arena
  • Thur 2nd​​ - Exeter, Westpoint Arena
  • Mon 13th​​ - Warsaw, Torwar - Poland
  • Tue 14th​​ - Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria
  • Thu 16th​​ - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - Germany
  • Fri 17th​​​ - Prague, O2 Arena - Czech Republic
  • Sun 19th​​ - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - Germany
  • Tue 21st​​ - Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany
  • Thu 23rd​​ - Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium
  • Sat 25th​​ - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands
  • Sun 26th​​ - Paris, Accor Arena - France
  • Tue 28th​​ - Cologne, Lanxess Arena - Germany

March

  • Thu 2nd​​ - Copenhagen, Royal Arena - Denmark
  • Fri 3rd - ​​​Oslo, Spektrum - Norway
  • Sun 5th​​​ - Stockholm, Avicii Arena - Sweden
  • Tue 7th​​​ - Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland
  • Wed 8th​​ - Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy
  • Fri 10th​​​ - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain
  • Sat 11th - ​​Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain
  • Tue 14th​​ - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany
  • Wed 15th​​ - Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany

How to buy tickets:

Pre-sale tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 UK arena tour are available on Wednesday 26th October, and general sale are out on Friday 28th October at 9am - buy tickets HERE.

You can also Pre-Order the new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent HERE

