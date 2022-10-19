Lewis Capaldi tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Lewis Capaldi's tour dates revealed. Picture: EMI records

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi's ‘Broken by Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ UK tour 2023.

Lewis Capaldi fans rejoice, because he's back with a brand new tour next year.

After returning to the charts with his number 1 single ‘Forget Me’, the singer-songwriter announced his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent which will be released on May 19th next year.

For album two, the idea is simple but potent: to emulate the success of his hugely popular debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new tour. Picture: Alexandra Gavillet

Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Lewis into superstardom and it became the biggest selling UK album of 2019 and 2020, as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.

“I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.” says Lewis. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis has gone on to headline his first ever festivals, on top of two sold out nights at London’s O2 Arena last month.

He'll now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe.

Lewis Capaldi 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

January

Sat 14th​​ - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 16th​​ - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th​​ - Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th​​ - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st​​ - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23​​​rd - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th - ​​Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thu 26th​​ - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th​​​ - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th​​ - Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th - ​​Dublin, 3Arena

February

Wed 1st​​ - Cardiff, International Arena

Thur 2nd​​ - Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Mon 13th​​ - Warsaw, Torwar - Poland

Tue 14th​​ - Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria

Thu 16th​​ - Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - Germany

Fri 17th​​​ - Prague, O2 Arena - Czech Republic

Sun 19th​​ - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - Germany

Tue 21st​​ - Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany

Thu 23rd​​ - Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium

Sat 25th​​ - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands

Sun 26th​​ - Paris, Accor Arena - France

Tue 28th​​ - Cologne, Lanxess Arena - Germany

March

Thu 2nd​​ - Copenhagen, Royal Arena - Denmark

Fri 3rd - ​​​Oslo, Spektrum - Norway

Sun 5th​​​ - Stockholm, Avicii Arena - Sweden

Tue 7th​​​ - Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland

Wed 8th​​ - Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy

Fri 10th​​​ - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain

Sat 11th - ​​Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain

Tue 14th​​ - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany

Wed 15th​​ - Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany

How to buy tickets:

Pre-sale tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 UK arena tour are available on Wednesday 26th October, and general sale are out on Friday 28th October at 9am - buy tickets HERE.

You can also Pre-Order the new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent HERE