Discover The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Christmas at Mottisfont

28 November 2022, 00:01
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Christmas at Mottisfont.
If you're looking for a fun day out with your family this winter, look no further.
You can step into a Narnia-inspired world at the National Trust’s Mottisfont this Christmas, with scenes, decorations and a family trail inspired by C. S. Lewis’s beloved story, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
From the moment you enter the gardens you’ll be in Narnia - a single lamp post lighting your way across the bridge to the house, where the magic begins.
Inside, imaginatively decorated rooms set in a 1940s Christmas take you on an adventure with wartime evacuees Edmund, Lucy, Susan and Peter into a world where the White Witch reigns.
Pick up your special invitation card to hunt out objects with Narnian powers, as you walk through the famous wardrobe and into a landscape of snow, sparkle and Turkish Delight.
Upstairs are beautiful original artworks by Pauline Baynes, who illustrated The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe for C.S. Lewis.
There are Narnia-inspired activities in the garden too; enter the Beavers’ cottage on the riverbank, find Father Christmas’s sleigh, and sit in the throne room at Cair Paravel.
The event runs from the 26th November 2022 – 8th January 2023 at Mottisfont near Romsey and is suitable for all ages, from tiny tots to grandparents.
Find out more including admission details at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mottisfont.