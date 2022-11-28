Discover The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Christmas at Mottisfont

Step into a Narnia-inspired Christmas at Mottisfont. Picture: Mottisfont

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Christmas at Mottisfont.

If you're looking for a fun day out with your family this winter, look no further.

You can step into a Narnia-inspired world at the National Trust’s Mottisfont this Christmas, with scenes, decorations and a family trail inspired by C. S. Lewis’s beloved story, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

From the moment you enter the gardens you’ll be in Narnia - a single lamp post lighting your way across the bridge to the house, where the magic begins.

Inside, imaginatively decorated rooms set in a 1940s Christmas take you on an adventure with wartime evacuees Edmund, Lucy, Susan and Peter into a world where the White Witch reigns.

Pick up your special invitation card to hunt out objects with Narnian powers, as you walk through the famous wardrobe and into a landscape of snow, sparkle and Turkish Delight.

Upstairs are beautiful original artworks by Pauline Baynes, who illustrated The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe for C.S. Lewis.

There are Narnia-inspired activities in the garden too; enter the Beavers’ cottage on the riverbank, find Father Christmas’s sleigh, and sit in the throne room at Cair Paravel.

Essential info to plan your trip

The event runs from the 26th November 2022 – 8th January 2023 at Mottisfont near Romsey and is suitable for all ages, from tiny tots to grandparents.

Find out more including admission details at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mottisfont.