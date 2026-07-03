Celebrate a summer of cricket at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred

3 July 2026, 17:00

Celebrate a summer of cricket at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred
Celebrate a summer of cricket at Lord's as London Spirit returns for The Hundred. Picture: London Spirit at Lord’s

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about cricket at Lord's this summer.

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Enjoy four unforgettable matchdays across July and August at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, with access to both the men's and women's double-header fixtures.

From the first ball in the afternoon to the final moments under the evening sky, it's a full day of entertainment for everyone on 23rd July, 1st August, 6th August and 9th August.

Whether you're planning family days out during the school holidays or looking for the perfect after-work summer event with friends, London Spirit fixtures offer an incredible atmosphere, thrilling cricket and plenty to enjoy on and off the pitch.

With international star players taking centre stage and some of the biggest names in the game competing, this is your chance to be part of one of the highlights of the sporting summer.

Cricket at Lord's
Cricket at Lord's. Picture: London Spirit at Lord’s

Cricket at Lord's tickets

Tickets for cricket at Lord's can be purchased here.

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