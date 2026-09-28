Lord's 2027 ticket ballot revealed

Lord's 2027 ballot is open. Picture: Lord's

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Lord's ticket ballot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The public ballot for 2027 international fixtures at Lord's is now open, giving supporters the chance to secure seats for a standout summer at the Home of Cricket.

Cricket's greatest rivalry is renewed, with Lord's set for another double Ashes year in 2027, following the memorable men's and women's fixtures staged at the Ground in 2023. England will take on Australia in both a Rothesay Men's Ashes Test match from Wednesday 30 June and a Metro Bank Women's Ashes One-Day International on Friday 16 July.

Before the Ashes arrive, England men will face Bangladesh in a Rothesay Test match from Friday 28 May, marking Bangladesh's first appearance at Lord's in 17 years. The international summer at the Home of Cricket concludes when New Zealand Men return to Lord's to take on England in a Metro Bank One-Day International on Thursday 16 September.

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston takes a trip down Ashes memory lane! 🏏

2027 International fixtures at Lord's are:

England v Bangladesh - Rothesay Men's Test Match, Friday 28 May to Tuesday 1 June

England v Australia - Rothesay Men's Ashes Test Match, Wednesday 30 June to Sunday 4 July

England v Australia - Metro Bank Women's Ashes One-Day International, Friday 16 July

England v New Zealand - Metro Bank Men's One-Day International, Thursday 16 September

Key dates for the 2027 Lord's ballot:

Wednesday 2 September – Public ballot opens

Monday 26 October – Public ballot closes

Early November – First round of successful applicants contacted via email

From Tuesday 17 November – First round of successful applicants' purchase window opens

Thursday 10 December – General sale

Lord's ticket ballot

Enter Lord's ticket ballot here.