Maroon 5 BST Hyde Park tickets and dates revealed

7 November 2025, 09:15

Maroon 5 are performing at BST Hyde Park
Maroon 5 are performing at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Maroon 5

By Hope Wilson

Maroon 5 at BST Hyde Park dates and tickets have been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announced Maroon 5 will be making their Hyde Park debut at the show next summer.

With hits such as ‘Moves like Jagger’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Girls like you’ and ‘Payphone’, the band fronted by Adam Levine has sold 135 million records over the past 20 years.

Joining Maroon 5 at the event are special guests OneRepublic who are best known for tracks including 'Apologize', 'Counting Stars', 'I Ain’t Worried' and 'I Don’t Wanna Wait'. So far other stars performing at BST Hyde Park include Garth Brooks, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi.

Here is everything you need to know about Maroon 5 at BST Hyde Park including dates and how to get tickets.

Maroon 5 will be performing at BST Hyde Park
Maroon 5 will be performing at BST Hyde Park. Picture: Maroon 5

Maroon 5 BST Hyde Park dates

Maroon 5 will be headlining BST Hyde Park on Friday July 3rd 2026 alongside OneRepublic.

How to get Maroon 5 BST tickets

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday November 12th and can be purchased here.

