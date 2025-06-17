McLaren Racing Live: London dates and venue revealed

McLaren Racing Live: London. Picture: McLaren

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about McLaren Racing Live: London including the venue, dates and how to attend.

McLaren Racing Live: London will be taking over Trafalgar Square July 2 – 3, allowing fans to experience McLaren Racing like never before.

This two-day event will showcase McLaren Racing's greatest cars, as well as giving visitors the opportunity to take a tour of their garage and test their skills on simulators.

Fans will also be able to kit themselves out in McLaren Racing's latest merch and hear from some of the team live on the main stage.

The free and un-ticketed event will begin on Wednesday July 2 from 11:30am – 10:30pm, and continue on Thursday July 3rd from 9am – 9pm.

McLaren Racing Live: London will occur from July 2 – 3 2025. Picture: McLaren

How to go to McLaren Racing Live: London

Fans are able to find out more information here.

Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer for McLaren Racing, said of the event: "We absolutely cannot wait to paint Trafalgar Square papaya with McLaren Racing Live: London. Never Stop Racing is all about bringing our fans closer to the team beyond the track together with the support from our incredible partners.

"It will be an unforgettable experience, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone as we get ready for our home race at Silverstone."