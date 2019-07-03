When is Midsummer, how is it celebrated in Sweden and what's the song?

Here's how Midsummer is celebrated in Sweden. Picture: Getty

Midsummer is one of the most important holidays in the Swedish calendar.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in Sweden and around the world celebrate Midsummer.

Now, as the new horror film loosely based on the event is released, we take a closer look at what it means and how it is celebrated.

What is Midsummer?

Given that Scandinavian countries endure long, dark, cold winters, it is only natural that people in Sweden celebrate the official beginning of summer.

Midsummer is a pagan festival, centered around the summer solstice.

When is Midsummer?

Traditionally, Midsummer was celebrated every year on June 24, the feast day of St John the Baptist, but Midsummer Eve is now celebrated between 20-25 June.

This year, Midsummer fell on the 22 June.

How is it celebrated in Sweden and the rest of the world?

Midsummer revellers not only gather outside for a feast, they wear a crown of flowers in their hair - and may even dance around a pole.

The festivities also include singing, dancing and drinking schnapps.

Traditional Midsummer foods include potatoes, chives and sour cream, served up with pickled herring.

For those living in London, there's usually a mass Midsummer gathering in Hyde Park.

What is the Midsummer song?

No celebration would be complete without music - and Midsummer is no exception!

The traditional Swedish song to sing on the day is entitled 'Små Grodorna', which means 'Little Frogs'.

The lyrics to the song (in English) are as follows:

The little frogs, the little frogs are funny to observe. x2

No ears, no ears, no tails do they possess. x2

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

Kou ack ack ack, kou ack ack ack,

kou ack ack ack ack kaa.

(Frog noises)

The little pigs, the little pigs are funny to observe. x2

Both ears, both ears and tails do they possess. x2

Å nöff nöff nöff, å nöff nöff nöff,

å nöff nöff nöff nöff nöff.

Å nöff nöff nöff, å nöff nöff nöff,

å nöff nöff nöff nöff nöff.

(Pig noises)