Niall Horan Last Dinner Party tour tickets, venues and dates revealed

24 March 2026, 17:20

Niall Horan has announced his Last Dinner Part tour dates
Niall Horan has announced his Last Dinner Part tour dates. Picture: Niall Horan

By Hope Wilson

Niall Horan's tour including dates, venues, how to get tickets and presale revealed.

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Niall Horan has announced he will be heading on the road with Dinner Party Live on Tour in 2026.

The 'Drive Safe' singer will be making his way across the UK later this year when the tour kicks off in Birmingham, going on to perform in Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, London and Belfast.

Niall will then continue touring in October as he plays some of his iconic hits such as 'Slow Hands', 'Heaven' and 'This Town' across Europe.

Here is everything you need to know about Niall Horan's tour including dates, venues, how to get tickets and presale.

Niall Horan is going on tour in 2026
Niall Horan is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Niall Horan

Niall Horan Dinner Party Tour dates

22 September – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (UK)

23 September – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)

25 September – Co-op Live, Manchester (UK)

28 September – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)

29 September – Utilita Arena, Sheffield (UK)

2 October – The O2, London (UK)

7 October – Barclays Arena, Hamburg (Germany)

8 October – Uber Arena, Berlin (Germany)

10 October – Royal Arena, Copenhagen (Denmark)

13 October – Lanxess Arena, Cologne (Germany)

15 October – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

16 October – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

25 October – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona (Spain)

28 October – Unipol Forum, Milan (Italy)

29 October – Unipol Arena, Bologna (Italy)

31 October – Olympiahalle, Munich (Germany)

3 November – Tauron Arena, Krakow (Poland)

5 November – AFAS Dome, Antwerp (Belgium)

6 November – Accor Arena, Paris (France)

9 November – 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

10 November – 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

15 November – SSE Arena, Belfast (UK)

Niall Horan Tour tickets

Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 10am local time at niallhoran.com.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Netherlands, Belgium, France, Denmark, Italy and Poland. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday March 31 at 10am local and ends Thursday April 2 at 9am local.

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