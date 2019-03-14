On Air Now
14 March 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 06:01
Everyone's favourite Troublemaker is set to play two phenomenal shows at London's O2 Arena.
Olly Murs is everyone's favourite X Factor success story.
Coming runner up on the 2009 series of the ITV talent show, he's not stopped working since - and he's just released his SIXTH studio album... a feat unmatched by other alumni of Simon Cowell's singathon.
This year saw Olly return as a coach on The Voice and also embark on a 16 date UK arena tour including two shows at The O2 Arena on the 17 and 18 May.
Don't miss the cheeky chappy doing what he does best - getting everyone to their feet and having a great time.
May 2019
Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena
Fri 3rd GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro
Sat 4th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro
Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
Tues 7th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre
Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Sat 11th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena
Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena
Fri 17th LONDON, The O2
Sat 18th LONDON, The O2
Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Tues 21st HULL, Bonus Arena
Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield FLYDSA Arena
Mon 27th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre
Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena
Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena
June 2019
Fri 7th GLOUCESTER, Kingsholm Stadium