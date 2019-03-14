Don't miss Olly Murs at the O2 Arena

Olly Murs' 2019 tour is not to be missed! Picture: HEART

Everyone's favourite Troublemaker is set to play two phenomenal shows at London's O2 Arena.

Olly Murs is everyone's favourite X Factor success story.

Coming runner up on the 2009 series of the ITV talent show, he's not stopped working since - and he's just released his SIXTH studio album... a feat unmatched by other alumni of Simon Cowell's singathon.

This year saw Olly return as a coach on The Voice and also embark on a 16 date UK arena tour including two shows at The O2 Arena on the 17 and 18 May.

Don't miss the cheeky chappy doing what he does best - getting everyone to their feet and having a great time.

May 2019

Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Fri 3rd GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sat 4th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 7th NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Sat 11th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena

Fri 17th LONDON, The O2

Sat 18th LONDON, The O2

Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Tues 21st HULL, Bonus Arena

Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield FLYDSA Arena

Mon 27th BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

June 2019

Fri 7th GLOUCESTER, Kingsholm Stadium