Olly Murs tour 2021: Tickets, venues and dates for Troublemaker star's outside gigs

2 October 2020, 09:30
Olly Murs has big plans for next summer... and he wants you to join them!
Olly Murs has announced a huge 25 date UK tour of stunning outdoor venues - kicking off in June next year.
With much of 2020 coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, next year’s shows aim to put a smile back on the face of the country where he will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.
It’s still been a busy year for Olly, who recently captained England in this year's Soccer Aid, and is looking to retain his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice, which has currently been postponed at the semi final stages.
In lockdown, he also managed an impressive body transformation, working closely with personal trainer Rob Solly, and sharing his fitness routine exclusively with Men’s Health.
He is also working on new music to be shared next year - so fans can look forward to hearing some of those future favourites, too.
5 June 2021: Swansea, Singleton Park
7 June 2021: Belfast, Botanic Gardens
8 June 2021: Cork, The Marquee
10 & 11 June 2021: London, Royal Chelsea Hospital
26 June 2021: Telford, Qeii Arena
2 July 2021: Cornwall, Live In The
3 July 2021: Kent, The Hop Farm
8 July 2021: Exeter, Powderham Castle
10 July 2021: Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
11 July 2021: Leeds, Harewood House
13 July 2021: Chewton Glen, Old Milton
14 July 2021: Norwich, Blickling Estate
15 July 2021: Bath, Royal Crescent
17 July 2021: Haydock, Park Racecourse
20 July 2021: Warwick, Warwick Castle
21 July 2021: Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
23 July 2021: Carlisle, Bitts Park
25 July 2021: Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle
29 July 2021: Bedford, Bedford Park
30 July 2021: Newmarket Racecourse
13 August 2021: Colwyn Bay, Stadium Zipworld
14 August 2021: Newbury Racecourse
28 August 2021: Darlington, Mowden Park
29 August 2021: Colchester, Castle Park