Olly Murs tour 2021: Tickets, venues and dates for Troublemaker star's outside gigs

Olly Murs is heading on a huge tour in 2021. Picture: AEG

Olly Murs has big plans for next summer... and he wants you to join them!

Olly Murs has announced a huge 25 date UK tour of stunning outdoor venues - kicking off in June next year.

With much of 2020 coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, next year’s shows aim to put a smile back on the face of the country where he will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.

It’s still been a busy year for Olly, who recently captained England in this year's Soccer Aid, and is looking to retain his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice, which has currently been postponed at the semi final stages.

In lockdown, he also managed an impressive body transformation, working closely with personal trainer Rob Solly, and sharing his fitness routine exclusively with Men’s Health.

He is also working on new music to be shared next year - so fans can look forward to hearing some of those future favourites, too.

Tickets go on sale from 9th October at www.ollymurs.com

Olly will be playing a string of gigs across the UK. Picture: AEG

Olly Murs Outside: Tour dates 2021

5 June 2021: Swansea, Singleton Park

7 June 2021: Belfast, Botanic Gardens

8 June 2021: Cork, The Marquee

10 & 11 June 2021: London, Royal Chelsea Hospital

26 June 2021: Telford, Qeii Arena

2 July 2021: Cornwall, Live In The

3 July 2021: Kent, The Hop Farm

8 July 2021: Exeter, Powderham Castle

10 July 2021: Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

11 July 2021: Leeds, Harewood House

13 July 2021: Chewton Glen, Old Milton

14 July 2021: Norwich, Blickling Estate

15 July 2021: Bath, Royal Crescent

17 July 2021: Haydock, Park Racecourse

20 July 2021: Warwick, Warwick Castle

21 July 2021: Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

23 July 2021: Carlisle, Bitts Park

25 July 2021: Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

29 July 2021: Bedford, Bedford Park

30 July 2021: Newmarket Racecourse

13 August 2021: Colwyn Bay, Stadium Zipworld

14 August 2021: Newbury Racecourse

28 August 2021: Darlington, Mowden Park

29 August 2021: Colchester, Castle Park