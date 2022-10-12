Olly Murs UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

12 October 2022, 13:31

Olly Murs is touring the UK next year
Olly Murs is touring the UK next year. Picture: SJM

Olly Murs is officially back and heading out on tour in April and May 2023.

He may have been away from music for a while, but Olly Murs is back with a brand new album and an incredible UK tour to go with it.

The chart-topping star has recently signed to EMI Records and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years.

Buy your Olly Murs 2023 UK tour tickets here

Olly is sure to have people dancing in the aisles next year, with his 2019 UK arenas tour selling 180,000 tickets nationwide.

Olly Murs is back with a brand new tour for 2023
Olly Murs is back with a brand new tour for 2023. Picture: SJM

And he’s determined to go bigger and better this time with 11 huge arena shows across the country in April and May, including a special night at The O2, London on April 29th.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Olly will also be joined by very special guests Scouting For Girls.

You can expect to hear all the classic Olly hits, as well as tracks off the new album including 'Die Of A Broken Heart', ‘Go Ghost’, and of course, ‘Marry Me’.

Olly has previously had six multi-platinum albums, four number one albums, four number one UK singles and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Olly Murs 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

  • Fri 21 Apr 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Sat 22 Apr 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Mon 24 Apr 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
  • Thu 27 Apr 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Fri 28 Apr 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Sat 29 Apr 2023 - London The O2
  • Mon 01 May 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre
  • Tue 02 May 2023 - Brighton Centre
  • Thu 04 May 2023 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Fri 05 May 2023 - Manchester AO Arena
  • Tue 22 August 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th for anyone who pre-orders the album.

You can pre-order the album HERE.

They go on general sale Friday, October 14th at 9.00am HERE.

More Events

See more More Events

Rod's new album the Tears of Hercules is released 12th November

Rod Stewart announces huge 2022 UK Tour

P!nk announces new UK dates as part of European tour

P!nk announces six huge UK outdoor shows for summer 2023

Billy Joel will perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Billy Joel to perform in London at BST Hyde Park

Grammy nominated One Republic are performing in London next year

OneRepublic announce London Wembley Arena date

Sugababes are heading out on a tour of the UK

Sugababes UK tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Trending on Heart

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Lifestyle

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

Netflix

A woman has revealed the revenge she took on her neighbour

'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'

Lifestyle

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb

Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old

Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married at First Sight

Martin Lewis has urged his followers to check this benefit

Martin Lewis reveals 'little-known' benefit for grandparents who help with childcare

Lifestyle

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

TV & Movies

Alice Beer infuriated This Morning viewers yesterday

This Morning viewers fume as Alice Beer 'lectures on how to save energy'

This Morning

A mum has said she doesn't mind her kids swearing

Mum divides opinion by admitting she lets her four kids swear

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Reserved

Celebrities

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Married at First Sight

Here's how much the Dancing On Ice cast are earning

Dancing On Ice salaries: How much are the 2023 stars getting paid?

Dancing On Ice 2023

Guy Tang is a hairdresser that stars on Bling Empire

Who is Bling Empire's Guy Tang and what is his net worth?

Netflix