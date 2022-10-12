Olly Murs UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets
12 October 2022, 13:31
Olly Murs is officially back and heading out on tour in April and May 2023.
He may have been away from music for a while, but Olly Murs is back with a brand new album and an incredible UK tour to go with it.
The chart-topping star has recently signed to EMI Records and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years.
Buy your Olly Murs 2023 UK tour tickets here
Olly is sure to have people dancing in the aisles next year, with his 2019 UK arenas tour selling 180,000 tickets nationwide.
And he’s determined to go bigger and better this time with 11 huge arena shows across the country in April and May, including a special night at The O2, London on April 29th.
If that wasn’t exciting enough, Olly will also be joined by very special guests Scouting For Girls.
You can expect to hear all the classic Olly hits, as well as tracks off the new album including 'Die Of A Broken Heart', ‘Go Ghost’, and of course, ‘Marry Me’.
Olly has previously had six multi-platinum albums, four number one albums, four number one UK singles and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.
Olly Murs 2023 UK tour dates and locations:
- Fri 21 Apr 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Sat 22 Apr 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Mon 24 Apr 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
- Thu 27 Apr 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Fri 28 Apr 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sat 29 Apr 2023 - London The O2
- Mon 01 May 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre
- Tue 02 May 2023 - Brighton Centre
- Thu 04 May 2023 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Fri 05 May 2023 - Manchester AO Arena
- Tue 22 August 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
How to buy tickets:
Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th for anyone who pre-orders the album.
You can pre-order the album HERE.
They go on general sale Friday, October 14th at 9.00am HERE.