Olly Murs UK tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Olly Murs is touring the UK next year. Picture: SJM

Olly Murs is officially back and heading out on tour in April and May 2023.

He may have been away from music for a while, but Olly Murs is back with a brand new album and an incredible UK tour to go with it.

The chart-topping star has recently signed to EMI Records and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years.

Olly is sure to have people dancing in the aisles next year, with his 2019 UK arenas tour selling 180,000 tickets nationwide.

Olly Murs is back with a brand new tour for 2023. Picture: SJM

And he’s determined to go bigger and better this time with 11 huge arena shows across the country in April and May, including a special night at The O2, London on April 29th.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Olly will also be joined by very special guests Scouting For Girls.

You can expect to hear all the classic Olly hits, as well as tracks off the new album including 'Die Of A Broken Heart', ‘Go Ghost’, and of course, ‘Marry Me’.

Olly has previously had six multi-platinum albums, four number one albums, four number one UK singles and 1.8 million tour tickets sold.

Olly Murs 2023 UK tour dates and locations:

Fri 21 Apr 2023 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 22 Apr 2023 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 24 Apr 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

Thu 27 Apr 2023 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 Apr 2023 - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 29 Apr 2023 - London The O2

Mon 01 May 2023 - Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 02 May 2023 - Brighton Centre

Thu 04 May 2023 - Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

Fri 05 May 2023 - Manchester AO Arena

Tue 22 August 2023 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Olly’s 2023 UK arena tour are available via pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12th for anyone who pre-orders the album.

You can pre-order the album HERE.

They go on general sale Friday, October 14th at 9.00am HERE.