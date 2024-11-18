OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe. Picture: Getty / PH

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about OneRepublic's 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

OneRepublic have announced their 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour, kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18th 2025 and concluding in Lisbon on November 16th 2025.

The band, fronted by singer-songwriter and record producer Ryan Tedder, will perform some of their biggest hits during the tour, including Counting Stars, Apologise, and I Ain't Worried.

They will perform 27 shows over the course of the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe. The band will also be joined by special guest Ella Henderson.

From dates and venues to how to get tickets, here's everything you need to know.

Dates and venues

18th Sep Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

20th Sep UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

21st Sep UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

23rd Sep UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24th Sep UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

26th Sep UK, London, The O2

28th Sep Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

29th Sep Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena

1st Oct Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena

2nd Oct Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena

4th Oct Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena

5th Oct Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena

7th Oct France, Paris, Accor Arena

8th Oct Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

10th Oct Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena

11th Oct Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum

30th Oct Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena

31st Oct Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena

1st Nov Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena

4th Nov Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga

5th Nov Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

7th Nov Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle

9th Nov Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle

10th Nov Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion

11th Nov Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle

14th Nov Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

16th Nov Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena

How to get tickets

General tickets go on sale Friday 22nd November at 10am local time.

Presale will be available from Tuesday 19th November.

For more information, visit their official website here.