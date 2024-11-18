OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

18 November 2024, 10:35 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 15:20

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe
OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about OneRepublic's 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.





OneRepublic have announced their 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour, kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on September 18th 2025 and concluding in Lisbon on November 16th 2025.

The band, fronted by singer-songwriter and record producer Ryan Tedder, will perform some of their biggest hits during the tour, including Counting Stars, Apologise, and I Ain't Worried.

They will perform 27 shows over the course of the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe. The band will also be joined by special guest Ella Henderson.

From dates and venues to how to get tickets, here's everything you need to know.

Everything you need to know about OneRepublic's 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour
Everything you need to know about OneRepublic's 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour. Picture: PH

Dates and venues

  • 18th Sep Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
  • 20th Sep UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 21st Sep UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 23rd Sep UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 24th Sep UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 26th Sep UK, London, The O2
  • 28th Sep Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
  • 29th Sep Germany, Hamburg, Barclays Arena
  • 1st Oct Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena
  • 2nd Oct Germany, Berlin, Uber Arena
  • 4th Oct Poland, Lodz, Atlas Arena
  • 5th Oct Czech Rep, Prague, O2 Arena
  • 7th Oct France, Paris, Accor Arena
  • 8th Oct Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
  • 10th Oct Italy, Bologna, Unipol Arena
  • 11th Oct Italy, Milan, Unipol Forum
  • 30th Oct Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena
  • 31st Oct Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena
  • 1st Nov Norway, Oslo, Unity Arena
  • 4th Nov Latvia, Riga, Arena Riga
  • 5th Nov Lithuania, Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena
  • 7th Nov Germany, Frankfurt, Festhalle
  • 9th Nov Germany, Munich, Olympiahalle
  • 10th Nov Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion
  • 11th Nov Austria, Vienna, Stadthalle
  • 14th Nov Spain, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
  • 16th Nov Portugal, Lisbon, MEO Arena

How to get tickets

General tickets go on sale Friday 22nd November at 10am local time.

Presale will be available from Tuesday 19th November.

For more information, visit their official website here.

