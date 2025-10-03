Pitbull BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival tickets and dates revealed

Pitbull is headlining BST Hyde Park in 2026. Picture: Getty/BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival dates and tickets have been revealed.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival have announced their latest headliner for 2026 will be Pitbull.

With mega hits including ‘Don’t Stop the Party’, ‘Timber’, ‘Hotel Room Service’, ‘Time of Our Lives’, ‘Give Me Everything’, 'Fireball’ and ‘Get On The Floor’ concert-goers will be able to see Mr Worldwide in the UK next year.

Pitbull will be joining Kesha and many more acts at BST Hyde Park, with other headliners including Garth Brooks on Saturday June 27 and Lewis Capaldi on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 12. Pitbull will also be headlining Roundhay Festival so you can catch him there as well!

Here is everything you need to know about Pitbull at BST Hyde Park and Roundhay Festival including dates and tickets.

Kesha will be joining Pitbull at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Pitbull BST Hyde Park dates

Pitbull will be headlining BST Hyde Park on Friday July 10th alongside Kesha.

How to get Pitbull BST tickets

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Wednesday October 8th and can be purchased here.

Pitbull Roundhay Festival dates

Pitbull will be headlining Roundhay Festival on Friday 3 July 2026 alongside Kesha.

How to get Pitbull Roundhay Festival tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday October 8th and can be purchased here.