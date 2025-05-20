Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London, Manchester and Brighton and Hove in 2025

Heart is partnering with various Pride events. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

Heart is partnering with London, Brighton & Hove and Manchester Pride this year!

Heart is proud to be the national radio partner for Pride in London, Brighton & Hove Pride and Manchester Pride in 2025!

We are so excited to support the UK’s LGBTQ+ community and take part in such joyful celebrations across the UK.

Our Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching in the parades in London and Manchester with our special Heart Truck playing our toe-tapping Heart Pride Playlist to the crowds.

With the best hits from LGBTQ+ artists and allies, and exclusive interviews and special messages from your favourite Heart presenters, Heart Pride is the playlist you need in your life!

Pride is returning in 2025. Picture: Global

Heart are proud to support Pride events taking place across the UK. We believe that every one deserves to feel comfortable, accepted and included in the workplace regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

Pride events are vital when it comes to campaigning for change and fundraising for incredible community projects. Find out more about our partnerships and the key details for the Pride events below:

Heart will be partnering with London, Manchester, and Brighton & Hove Pride. Picture: Global

Pride in London

Pride in London is back on Saturday July 5th 2025.

Heart presenters will be joining the Pride in London parade aboard the Heart Truck once again this year as the station returns as national radio partner. The Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching at the event playing their Heart Pride Playlist.

For more information about Pride in London click here

Brighton & Hove Pride

Brighton & Hove Pride will take place on August 2nd – 3rd 2025.

Superstar Mariah Carey will be headlining the event on Saturday August 2nd and joined by artists such as Ashnikko, Confidence Man, Loreen, Slayyyter and Sister Sledge Live feat. Kathy Sledge.

Sunday August 3rd will see entertainers such as Sugababes, Will Young, Natalie Imbruglia, Sonique, Ultra Naté and Andy Bell joining the festivities.

For more information about Brighton & Hove Pride click here

Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride will be taking over the city from August 22nd – 25th 2025.

The Mardi Gras event on August 23 – 24th will see acts such as Olly Alexander, Leigh-Anne, Billy Porter, Big Freedia and Tulisa take to the stage to perform some of their greatest hits. Whilst the Gay Village Party will be a four day celebration with acts including Samantha Mumba, Diana Vickers, Danny Beard and Angie Brown attending the event.

For more information about Manchester Pride click here