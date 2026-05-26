Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London, Cymru and Brighton and Hove in 2025

26 May 2026, 15:32

Pride 2026
Pride 2026. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London, Cymru and Brighton and Hove this year!

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Heart is proud to be the national radio partner for Pride in London, Brighton & Hove Pride and Cymru Pride in 2026!

We are so excited to support the UK’s LGBTQ+ community and take part in such joyful celebrations across the UK.

Our Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching in the parades in London with our special Heart Truck playing our toe-tapping Heart Pride Playlist to the crowds.

With the best hits from LGBTQ+ artists and allies, and exclusive interviews and special messages from your favourite Heart presenters, Heart Pride is the playlist you need in your life!

Pride is back!
Pride is back! Picture: Heart

Heart are proud to support Pride events taking place across the UK. We believe that every one deserves to feel comfortable, accepted and included in the workplace regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

Pride events are vital when it comes to campaigning for change and fundraising for incredible community projects. Find out more about our partnerships and the key details for the Pride events below:

Heart will be partnering with London, Cymru, and Brighton & Hove Pride.
Heart will be partnering with London, Cymru, and Brighton & Hove Pride. Picture: Heart

Pride In London

Pride In London is back on Saturday July 4th 2025.

Heart presenters will be joining the Pride in London parade aboard the Heart Truck once again this year as the station returns as national radio partner. The Global network, pride@global, made up of LGBTQ+ staff and allies will also be marching at the event playing their Heart Pride Playlist.

For more information about Pride in London click here.

Brighton & Hove Pride

Brighton & Hove Pride returns on Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd.

RAYE will be headlining the event on Saturday alongside Jessie J, Self Esteem and Leigh-Anne, with Diana Ross taking to the stage on Sunday alongside Five, Melanie C and Paris Hilton.

For more information about Brighton & Hove Pride click here.

Pride Cymru

Pride Cymru will be held on Saturday June 13th and Sunday June 14th.

Held at Cardiff Castle, the festival will see Kate Nash, Louise and 911 are just some of the acts taking the the stage, with more set to be announced.

For more information on Pride Cymru click here.

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